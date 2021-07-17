From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Transfer of Appropriate Sustainable Technology and Expertise (TASTE) Nigeria has constructed boreholes and toilet facilities worth N30 million to fight open defecation and water related diseases in four communities in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The Country Director TASTE, Nuhu Yakubu, who commissioned the projects yesterday at Rawuk, said the projects are aimed at eradicating water born diseases and open defecation in the communities.

“This project is basically water, sanitation and hygiene which is aimed at improving the health and well being of Vwang community.

“It was triggered as a result of typhoid situation that was identified at the Vom Christian hospital, and then Rotary international from United kingdom, TASTE Nigeria and oversea Christian fellowship of Nigeria put their heads together to ensure that Vwang community get clean water to reduce cases of water born diseases, open defecation and other illness.

“Four solar power boreholes with 25,000 liters tank capacity, and latrine toilet facility had been installed in each of the four community, reticulated with water to encourage the members of the communities to put it to use”.

He explained they had selected and trained about 120 community members on clean water sustainability to take ownership of the projects.

” We trained them on water sanitation and hygiene and other tropical diseases, COVID-19 and nutrition, and they also are encouraged to man those facilities by taking care of them to ensure that the long term impact is reach.

“Those who are trained will also create awareness on how people should used toilet rather than open defecation and we are fully aware that Nigeria is ranking top in the practice of open defecation and Kogi State is first while Plateau ranked second in the country.”

“It is our responsibility to see that Plateau reduce the number of open defecation that is why we provide this toilets and these toilets are models for families to look into it”.

Sani Philip, the representative of Rotary International said they are the primary sponsored of the project since 2004 when Mr. Maurice came down to Vom Christian hospital and saw the pains that people are passing through as a result of lack of clean water and sanitation hygiene.

The Dagwom Rwey of Vwang, Da Gyang Balak, commended TASTE Nigeria for achieving the execution of the projects within a record time as he charged his subjects to ensure judicious use of the facility.

The monarch also called on government and other donor agencies to intensify action by providing more to curb the infiltration of poor hygiene.

Two of the trainees, Mrs. Regina Joseph and Miss Blessing Peter said they have learned a lot from the training and promised to transmit same to their various community.

While expressing optimism with the level of project executed, the women vowed to fight open defecation in the communities even as the water project will go along way in addressing numerous challenges facing the communities.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.