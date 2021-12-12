From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has applauded David Alaba, for donating the sum of N13.3 million to curb open defecation in Nigeria.

She said this at the weekend where she received the symbolic Cheque on behalf of Alaba, from Ecobank and the National Coordinator, Organised Private Sector, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH), in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa, who particularly acknowledged the efforts of Nigerians in Diaspora, Europe (NiDOE) and its umbrella group in Austria in facilitating the donation, urged other Nigerians in the Diaspora to emulate the laudable initiative of David Alaba, the Real Madrid Player.

According to a statement by Gabriel Odu,

Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, the NiDCOM Boss said that the gesture by the International Star, who is also an OPS-WASH Ambassador, is highly commendable.

She also thanked the vision of the Presidency and the Ministry of Water Resources, as well as, other stakeholders in pushing for a cleaner and healthier Nigeria.

As a facilitating body and neutral player in the project, Dabiri-Erewa stated that the project of building modern toilets facilities aimed at sustainable job creation will begin in Ogun State, David Alaba’s home state.

She also urged that Project Managers should successfully deliver in record time.

the National Coordinator, OPS-WASH, Dr Nicholas Igwe, noted that open defecation has been a concern to the Federal Government, which prompted the establishment of the WASH Initiative and a 17-Man Presidential Steering Committee; made up of individuals from the Federal Government, Public and Private sectors.

Igwe assured that the state-of-the-art waste equipment will not only better the ecosystem by reducing pollution, but will be a great source of biofuel and organic manure, job creation, and lift the economic structure in Nigeria.

He also appreciated Dabiri-Erewa for her tireless efforts in linking Nigerians, home and abroad to develop the country. According to him, “including NiDCOM as a facilitating body will effectively mobilise Nigerians in the Diaspora to key into this plan and enable the project to go a long way.”

In the same vein, Mr Emeka Amadi, the Regional Manager, Premier Banking (FCT & North), Ecobank stated that through the bank, as the facilitating financial institution, the contribution will assist the Clean Nigeria Initiative to actualise the elimination of open defecation by 2025.

