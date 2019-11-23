Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and wife, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola have admonished residents of the state against open defecation and other unhygienic practices.

The duo described the act as uncivilized and inimical to good health as it pollutes the environment and exposes the people to diseases and ill health, which can result to death if not promptly and properly managed. The Governor and his wife gave the warning at the Campaign on Elimination of Open Defecation in the state, a sensitisation programme organised by the office of the First Lady under the IleriOluwa Development Initiative, at Aurora Events Centre, Osogbo.

Oyetola who described ‘health as wealth’, called on the residents of the state to refrain from acts capable of undermining and jeopardizing the quality of their health. He said his administration is determined to prioritise healthcare which explains the successes the state has recorded so far in its health intervention programmes and initiatives. Oyetola implored residents, particularly the stakeholders, to join hands with government on the need to putting an end to open defecation and other related unhygienic acts. The governor further called for a consistent media advocacy, sensitization and enlightenment programmes where the populace would be exposed to tips required to continuously live healthy lives.

He pledged his administration’s commitment to continue to key into the Goal Six of the Sustainable Development Goals, that seeks the need to ‘achieve access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation, paying special attention to the needs of women and girls and those in vulnerable situations by 2030’.

“Open defecation is inimical to health as it pollutes the environment, exposes the people to diseases and ill health, which can result to death if not promptly and properly managed.

“As a responsible government, we have always campaigned against this unhygienic act and we shall do everything within our powers to ensure that it stops. We shall continue to empower RUWESA not only to provide water in the right quality and quantity to ensure adequate hygiene for our people but to also provide hygienic toilet to protect our people from disease and improve their economic productivity.