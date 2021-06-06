And he ordained twelve, that they should be with him, and that he might send them forth to preach, And to have power to heal sicknesses, and to cast out devils…

Our Lord Jesus ordained his 12 disciples to be with Him and the result of their being with Him was that they would be sent forth to preach and have power to heal sicknesses and cast out devils. Every time we spend time being with Jesus, Every time we fast and wait upon the Lord in prayer and fellowship, we must expect a new manifestation of power in our lives. Just recently, God released a word to the House of Diplomats Assembly, and by extension to all our followers in the media, that the grace for unexpected miracles is here. Unrequested miracles will show themselves to many during the course of the month.

Grace is obtained when we pray. However, the grace of God to cause manifestations of God’s goodness beyond that which was asked for is very important and should be coveted. God is able to do exceedingly abundantly above that which we have asked or think and during the course of the month, saith the Lord. He has told us that he would exceed that which was asked and will cause divine manifestations of unexpected miracles.

Believe me, there is a grace that comes looking for you. In John 6:18-19, grace went looking for the Apostles when they rode in a ship and faced a storm. Jesus went looking for them walking on the water. The spirit is saying “my grace will come looking for you in your places of need to chart a new course for your life.” In John 5, Jesus who is the grace of God personified, went looking for the sick man by the pool of Bethesda and healed him. He also went looking for the demoniac of the Gadarenes in Mark 5 and delivered him. In John 21:3-5, Jesus went looking for the Apostles when they quit ministry and went a fishing. He found them, gave them more than enough fishes and restored them to their consecration to ministry.

God’s Grace will come looking for you in uncommon ways, to bring forth unexpected miracles in your life in Jesus name. The grace of God went looking for Saul of Tarsus in Acts chapter 9, stopped him from going on in a wrong direction and completely turned his life around.

Saul, who became Paul was not expecting it. He was not praying for it, but grace came looking for him. What God did for Paul through grace, he will do for you also.

In 2 Cor. 2:14 (TPT), God always makes his grace visible in Christ, who includes us as partners of his endless triumph. Through our yielded lives, he spreads the fragrance of the knowledge of God everywhere we go. Christ is the expression of God’s grace to us! God speaks to us today through the person of Jesus Christ. In Christ we have the perfect communication of grace.

The grace of God to the believer is a positioning by covenant that guarantees access to all that God has. As God has made His Son Jesus the heir of all things, so in Christ, we are joint heirs of all that God has. This is grace. God always causes us to triumph in Christ. Therefore, grace has brought us ceaseless victories in every situation.

Tit 2:11 For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men,

Mat 9:20 And suddenly, a woman who had a flow of blood for twelve years came from behind and touched the hem of His garment.The grace of God is not just a promise, it is available for everyone who is willing to connect.

When we came to the Lord at new birth, we gained access into His grace by faith. The scripture declares that faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God. God’s word is His instrument for the manifestation of grace. John 1:14 says And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.

In Matt. 9:20-21, the woman with the issue of blood got connected to the healing grace of God by faith. She did this by taking requisite step of faith and making confessions of faith according to her area of need. That same grace has appeared to you today. Get connected with Him by faith.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.