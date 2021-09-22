From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has noted that the Open Governance Partnership(OGP) would attracted more investors to the states due to its transparency and accountability in in nature.

Bagudu who stated this at the launching and official signing of OGP and action plan validation in Birnin Kebbi explained that the partnership would pave way for the domesticate resources mobilisation that would improve service delivery.

According to him, “One of the cardinal principles of democratic governance is open and transparent government. Indeed, it is a wave which my government has ridden since its inception in 2015. We have remained resolute and committed to transparency and accountability in all facets of governance.

” The open governance partnership as a platform for transparency and accountability in governance will give confidence to investors and create the pathway to domesticate resources mobilisation that will improve service delivery, ” he said.

The Governor, who commended the roles Civil Society organizations are playing in good governance, said that they remained an important partners in progress in any society.

Earlier, the OGP National Coordinator, Mr. Anne Nzegwu, represented by Tari Wills, from the OGP National Secretariat

commended the state government for making strides in the open governance in the country.

In his remarks, Mr Uchenna Arisukwu, the Programme Coordinator and OGP Focal Person African Centre for Leadership Development, congratulated the Governor and the state government for joining OGP, saying it was one of the best things that happened to the state.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ibrahim Ngaski, the Co- Chairman of Non- State Actors, reiterated the commitment of the CSOs to a transformative and hopeful vision for open government that served the people of the state.