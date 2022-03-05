From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Country Director, Tearfund Nigeria, Mr Joseph Aloo, has urged Plateau Youths to join the Open Government Partnership (OGP) in order to promote transparency, inclusiveness and citizens’ participation in good governance in the state.

Mr Aloo disclosed this on Saturday during the Jos Youth Town Hall Meeting on Open Government Partnership at the Nigeria Bible Translation Trust (NBTT) Conference Hall, Jos, Plateau State.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

‘The Open Government Partnership is a multilateral initiative that aims to secure concrete commitments from national and sub-national governments to promote open government, empower citizens, fight corruption, and harness new technologies to strengthen governance,’ he stated.

‘One of the Central lessons from the #EndSARS riots of 2020 was the critical need to create the enabling space for conversations that supports inclusiveness, participation and constructive engagement of Nigeria’s massive youth population.

‘It is heart-warming to note that Jos Green Centre is the first and only youth-led movement who are pioneering the deployment of the OGP Platform in Nigeria to create the space for constructive engagements with youth.’

He noted that Jos Green Centre is not just stopping at the level of holding a one-day town hall event but has also put in place a robust process for putting together an accessible online toolkit that equips youth to participate and promote accountable, responsive and inclusive governance.

The Chief Technical Advisor, Programme Management and Results Delivery Office, Engr David Jaafaru Wuyep, said Plateau State Government has worked together with various Civil society organisations (CSOs) in the state to develop Plateau State’s first OGP action plan which is underpinned by fiscal transparency, citizens engagement, extractives transparency of gender, peace and security.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He stressed that youths are unique resources that can develop innovative solutions for economic growth and national development as they hold enormous potential for change and positive action.

‘The Open Government Partnership offers a platform for youths to actively engage with government, it is therefore highly necessary for youths to be armed with the skills that will enable them to successfully achieve this.’

He emphasised that they are working on establishing Citizens Dialogue Mechanisms for improved Accountability and Transparency for the active participation of youths in the OGP.

The Team Lead, Jos Green Centre, Mr Fwangmun Oscar Danladi, said 250 Plateau youths have been engaged in advocacy, movement building and Open Government Partnership enabling them constructively engage Plateau OGP making contributions leading to a transparent, just, peaceful, and inclusive state with an open governance system in the state

Danladi in his words said ‘this is part of a Tearfund supported the project with the title, “Transitioning from Protest to Movement: Engaging Young People in Open Government Partnership” towards building youth participation in development processes and governance across Plateau State.

‘We trust that we can journey together in this process and that we can co-create the Nigeria and Plateau State we want, which is one of the keywords in the OGP Action Plateau.’