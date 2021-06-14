From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), Chief Edwin Clark, has reacted to a threat letter by Fulani jihadists to attack the capital city over Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s support for the ban on open grazing in the southern part of the country.

According to the elder statesman who is also the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the Fulani race is not superior to others in the country, noting that since the group issued the ultimatum, the federal government has been mum unlike what would have happened if it was made by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The threat letter, which was pasted in some parts of the state, including the premises of Living Faith Bible Church (aka Winners Chapel), Infant Jesus Road in Asaba, the Fulani jihadists vowed to carry out their threat if Okowa does not withdraw his support for the ban on open grazing within 72 hours.

He warned that southern Nigeria will resist any attempt to deride it over the recent ban on open grazing declared by the region’s governors.

Clark spoke Monday at a press conference in Abuja Monday to condemn in strong terms the 72-hour ultimatum to reverse the ban issued to the Delta State government by a Fulani group.

He warned of serious economic and political consequences for the country if the Fulani people who issued the ultimatum are allowed to have their way.

Clark condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s insistence on open grazing in the country, a stand he said is unconstitutional and against the spirit and letters of the 1999 constitution.

He insisted that the constitution has vested the ownership of land on states and therefore the Federal Government has no power to dictate over any land in the country except in the Federal Capital Territory.

The elder statesman stressed that President Buhari is the president of the entire country and not a section of the country.

‘Mr President should regard himself as President of one Nigeria, and not as president of the Fulanis or the Northerners. We shall resist, at all cost, any attempt to subjugate us as citizens of one Nigeria,’ Clark said.

‘I also use this opportunity to seriously advise the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over his irresponsible and unprofessional language, which is misleading and misdirecting Mr President. Because the rhetorical question Mr President asked during his interview with Arise Television, whether Nigerians want him (Mr President) to contradict the Attorney General of the Federation, was based on his understanding of the AG’s advice to him.

‘The AG’s position is provided for in the Constitution, and he is expected to be independent of parochial and unconstitutional Government decisions. He behaves as if his position is that of a Minister of Justice alone. This was the reason why at the 2014 National Conference it was recommended that the post of the Attorney General recognised by the Constitution should be separated from that of the Minister of Justice who owes his allegiance to the Government in power that appointed him.

‘Perhaps Mr President is not aware, or he has not been advised by the AG that the Land Use Act which vested ownership of land on the State Governor is entrenched in the Constitution of the country. Therefore, any Gazette or Law passed by any State or National Assembly is and will be null and void because the 1999 Constitution supersedes all such laws or gazette notices.

‘The President has no power or authority to impose open grazing on State Governments. Such illegal action which is a breach of the 1999 Constitution, will not be accepted and will be legally resisted at all costs.

‘Therefore, any law banning open grazing by State Governments is not only legal and binding but is unchallengeable and binding on any person or group of persons, including the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. There is no federal system where the federating units are not controlled by the Governors, who is the chief security officer of his federating unit. What we are practising today is not a federation. Rather, what we are practising is a unitary form of government which makes our president the most powerful president of any federal system. And that is why the people want a new Constitution.’

The elder statesman added: ‘But for him to say that there are grazing roots in Nigeria and no one has the right to stop those people threatening that they would destroy those things built on the root and allow the grazing root. In what country. This country does not belong to Mr President or anybody alone, it belongs to all of us with equal rights.

‘There is a land-use decree of 1978, which is now entrenched in the 1999 constitution of Nigeria, therefore, which vested all land on state government; the federal government has no land except those in FCT.

‘For Mr President to threaten that they must allow for open grazing is unacceptable. We all belong to this country and we have a duty to defend this country.

‘Finally, may I, once again, appeal to Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, to call for a National Dialogue over insecurity and general violence, with Nigerians of various ethnic nationalities. The various calls by groups for secession and breakup of the country is not healthy. He needs to have a peaceful government until he leaves office in 2023.

‘We must build up a united Nigeria where all citizens are equal and have equal opportunity to aspire to any position in their God-given land without being subjugated or reduced to become subjects without any rights in their own country.

‘We must, therefore, I repeat, restructure and return to a Federal system of Government as it was in 1963 before the military took over.

‘Enough is Enough!,’ the statement ended.