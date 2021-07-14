From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State House of Assembly has referred the bill seeking to prohibit open grazing of cattle in the state to House joint committees on Special Bills, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

This followed the second reading of the bill at the floor of the House during Wednesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The private member bill, titled: Delta State Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation, was debated by members during the plenary.

Lead sponsor of the bill, Reuben Izeze who opened the debate, said the bill was long overdue as a result of the activities of killer herdsmen, adding that the bill is needed to protect every community.

He said when passed and assented to, movement of livestock and other related activities would be regulated in the state.

Other lawmakers who spoke, supported Mr. Izeze, describing the bill as a welcomed development which would help to curb the menace of the ravaging herdsmen, and save the lives of Deltans.

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, has said the state government had begun work towards enacting a law to prohibit open grazing in the state.

Ifeajika commended the House for its commitment towards ensuring that the bill was passed on time, saying “It is true that the Southern Governors’ Forum had set September deadline for states to pass their anti-open grazing laws.

“For us in Delta, we would have had ours passed and ready long ago if not for the strike embarked upon by the parliamentary workers. However, the Bill is already before the House.

“I am very optimistic that the law will be ready in Delta before the September deadline set by the Southern Governors’ Forum.”