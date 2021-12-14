From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has inaugurated a 19-member Livestock Management Committee as part of the provisions of the anti-open grazing law.

The governor who inaugurated the committee in Asaba on Tuesday, charged the members to ensure that the law was effectively implemented in the best interest of citizens of the state.

He regretted that criminal elements among diverse people had turned bushes in the state to den of criminality.

According to him, the state recently outlawed open grazing with the passage and signing of the Delta State Livestock, Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Bill 2021.

“I want to use this medium to thank members who have accepted to serve in the committee.

“There is no doubt that we have been living peacefully with our brothers from the north.

“Unfortunately, over time we have a lot of persons who have come into our bushes and many times unknown to those whom our people relate with and they have turned our bushes into a den of criminality.

“They have been involved in kidnapping, killings and raping of our women and also extorting people going about their legitimate businesses.

“Some of them deliberately take their cattle to farms and consume crops belonging to farmers, and obviously, this is not acceptable. So, this law is put together to regulate livestock management in the state,’’ he said.

The governor urged committee to work closely with traditional rulers, presidents-general of communities and other stakeholders to put all processes in place to implement the law to the best intent for which it was made.

He further charged the committee to embark on serious advocacy to enlighten the people and livestock breeders on the need to obey the law, saying “there is need for lots of advocacy and you have to ensure that you execute the law to the best interest of the people.”

Chairman of the committee, who is also the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Julius Egbedi, thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve, assuring that the committee will carry out the task in the best interest of the people.

The committee has Mr. David Tonwe, Matthew Ossai, Christopher Owho, Otogo Samuel, Julius Omunizua, Dr Charles Diai as members.

Others are CSP Austin Duru, Jonah Nwigwe, Victor Duruegbuso, Cletus Bebefaugha, Michael Esegba, Victor Okolie, Erhuvwu Akpoghene Esq,, Frank Aghara Esq., Christian Edhughoro, Alhaji Shuwa Adamu, Mr. Chuks Acha and Dr. Augustine Ojogbo as Secretary.