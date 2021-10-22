From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Leaders of Fulani ethnic nationality under the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) are currently in Enugu to dialogue with the state Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, over the implementation of the anti-open grazing law recently passed in the state.

The National President of the association, Alhaji Shehu Mohammed, who spoke to Daily Sun on Thursday said they were in Enugu to find an amicable solution to the controversies trailing the law in the state.

“We came to Enugu to discuss burning issues in the Southern part of Nigeria. That is the anti-open grazing law. With a governor of this kindness we need to engage in dialogue to understand the far reaching implications of this law that has come all of a sudden and people are expected to implement it.

“What our people have is livestock and not any other material. So if you give a sudden law and you expect people to implement, it will be difficult. We want to let the government understand that whatever is in line with civilization is accepted by Gan Allah but when you are expected to implement the law on of a sudden, it becomes practically impossible. They were given only six months and it’s not enough.

“We will meet with the governor to plead with him to understand that we are not against any law that is meant for the good of the community. If it is about insecurity, we are giving our 100 per cent support to see that Enugu State becomes a model of peaceful coexistence among other communities.

