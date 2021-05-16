His words: “It is unfortunate that the makers of such statement did not consult knowledgeable people before exhibiting such ignorance. The ban on open grazing is just a regulation of a trading activity in line with what the Constitution permits. No trade or business activity is allowed under the Constitution to be carried in a manner destructive of the means of sustenance of others.

“Where the freedom of the herdsmen ends, is where the rights of others begin. It is disappointing and disheartening that in the 21st Century, some supposedly educated people still believe that mundane and atavistic manner of rearing animals by open grazing should be elevated beyond human existence.” “At the age when other nations are striving to attain the best scientific achievement possible, some people are craving for land grabbing in the name of right to graze. Honestly, it is a shame.”