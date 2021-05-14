By Lukman Olabiyi
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and rights activist, Kunle Adegoke has told Senator Ali Ndume and other Northerners who felt aggrieved by the decision of the southern governors to ban open grazing, to listen to voices of reason from the like of Governor Ganduje of Kano and former Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.
According Adegoke, a former gubernatorial aspirant in Osun State under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), said
reasonable people from the North do not indulge in insensitive banalities.
He commended the southern governors for taking a right step in right direction on attempt to restore peace in their region.
On the constitutionalist of ban on open grazing, Adegoke also knocked those who said the southern governors’ pronouncement was illegal.
“It is unfortunate that the makers of such statement did not consult knowledgeable people before exhibiting such ignorance.
” The ban on open grazing is just a regulation of a trading activity in line with what the Constitution permits. No trade or business activity is allowed under the Constitution to be carried in a manner destructive of the means of sustenance of others.
” Where the freedom of the herdsmen ends is where the rights of others begin.
” It is disappointing and disheartening that in the 21st Century, some supposedly educated people still believe that mundane and atarvistic manner of rearing animals by open grazing should be elevated beyond human existence.
” At the age when other nations are striving to attain the best scientific achievement possible, some people are craving for land grabbing in the name of right to graze. It is a shame honestly.
” They should listen to voices of reason from the North like Governor Ganduje of Kano and former Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. Reasonable people from the North do not indulge in such insensitive banalities.
” The Governors should just stick to their principled position on this issue, implement the law on anti-open grazing like we have in Oyo State and other places. We must return this country to its glorious days of peace and progress”, Adegoke said.
