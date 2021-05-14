By Lukman Olabiyi

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and rights activist, Kunle Adegoke has told Senator Ali Ndume and other Northerners who felt aggrieved by the decision of the southern governors to ban open grazing, to listen to voices of reason from the like of Governor Ganduje of Kano and former Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

According Adegoke, a former gubernatorial aspirant in Osun State under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), said

r easonable people from the North do not indulge in insensitive banalities.

He commended the southern governors for taking a right step in right direction on attempt to restore peace in their region.

On the constitutionalist of ban on open grazing, Adegoke also knocked those who said the southern governors’ pronouncement was illegal.