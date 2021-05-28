From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), yesterday, appealed to governors of the 36 states and other leaders in the country to convene a meeting to enable them have a second look at the ban placed on open grazing by Southern governors.

Chairman of MACBAN in the South East, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, who made the appeal on behalf of the group, said though the Southern governors took a decision which they considered best for their people, there was a need for dialogue to enable all leaders make inputs that would serve the interest of all stakeholders.

He suggested that instead of the straight ban on open grazing by the Southern governors, a middle course should be taken to douse tension in the country, particularly in the Southern Nigeria.

Explaining what he meant by middle course, Siddiki said that it was simply be the coming together of leaders of the South and North to chart the way forward for an improved and more modern mode of livestock keeping.

“It will douse tension and the heightening tension across the north and south and give sufficient room for gradual adjustment that will be beneficial to the generality of Nigerians. Neither the northern nor the southern political leaders should call the bluff of the commoners whose surface interpretation of the situation has the tendency of brewing misgiving, rancour and avoidable friction across the board,” he said.