From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

All is now set for open heart surgery, kidney transplant and other critical health challenges at Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation Hospital to be commissioned in March 2022 at Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The hospital would also take care of other critical areas ordinarily most hospitals in South East and the country in general cannot take care of.

This was disclosed, yesterday, by the Executive Director of the foundation, Azuka Okwuosa, during the distribution of over 20,000 bags of rice to all the families in Oraifite and neighbouring communities, security agencies, religious bodies and other members of the public, at Obi Isingwu, in the local government area of the state.

Azuka said the foundation was embarking on the hospital project to abridge the gap created by inability of the medical service centres, like general hospitals and health centres, in providing cure for critical health challenges that takes many outside the country and leads to untimely deaths to those who could not afford travelling overseas.

On the rice distribution, he said it was part of the foundation’s yearly programme for the past 10 years and above, to ensure every family in Oraifite and neighbouring communities, organs of government, security agencies and religious bodies were given, at least, one bag of rice every Christmas.