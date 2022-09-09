I have read the recent statement by Ms. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), warning Nigerian citizens against travelling to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). I have to express our reservations about the manner in which the allegations are framed, as they are offhandedly publicized without any official lines of communication or without any field visits by the NIDCOM officials to the TRNC.

It is with great dismay that we continue to listen to exaggerated and unfounded claims of Ms. Dabiri-Erewa, whose statements could portend the emergence of tensions between the peoples of Nigeria and the TRNC, contrary to the NIDCOM’s official mandate of fostering greater empathy and understanding between Nigerians and the rest of the world.

Although neither myself nor my country is clearly the addressee of this statement, one can hardly remain silent on its content, as her impetuous remark could damage the existing strong educational ties between Nigeria and the TRNC, where around thousands of Nigerian students are studying, as the largest group of foreign students.

First and foremost, Ms. Dabiri-Erewa claimed that “the TRNC is not safe for Nigerians, the killings took place on a daily basis and Nigerians should think twice before going to the Northern Cyprus”.

There are currently 50,561 international students from 145 countries and various teaching staff from 65 different countries in the TRNC. Until now, I have come across no other official statement, aside from Ms. Dabiri-Erewa’s, criticizing the TRNC on such grounds and portraying life in the TRNC as a lawless country, although Northern Cyprus is one of the most peaceful touristic spots attracting visitors from all over the world. Thus I must admit that her allegations caught me by surprise.

I do not dispute that some unfortunate criminal incidents took place in the TRNC, as it happens in any part of the world. However, the occurrence of such incidents is certainly not a daily routine and all these cases are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly by the TRNC authorities.

In fact, the Nigerian Embassy staff in Ankara visits the TRNC on a regular basis in order to observe the consular situation on the ground and there is a decent working dialogue between the Nigerian Embassy in Ankara and the Turkish Cypriot authorities. I would be interested in learning if Ms. Dabiri-Erewa has verified her information with the findings of these official visits.

Furthermore, there is no way of knowing why Ms. Dabiri-Erewa assumed that there is a systemic maltreatment in the TRNC, particularly towards Nigerians. However, I believe the words of Nigerians living in the TRNC, shining with plain honesty, is already enough to refute her allegations and show the true opinion of Nigerian diaspora in the TRNC. For instance, a civil society platform, the Nigerian Community in Northern Cyprus (NCNC), in a recent press release in the capital, Lefkosa, has expressed their distress about Ms. Dabiri-Erewa’s comments, due to the concern this misinformation has created among their friends and family, and emphasized that “the TRNC is a safe country and Nigerians are safer in Northern Cyprus than in Northern Nigeria”.

I wish Ms. Dabiri-Erewa had contacted Nigerian citizens in the TRNC, before reaching her conclusion.

Lastly, despite unlawful and inhumane isolation imposed on the TRNC, the quality of the Turkish Cypriot universities remains high and the TRNC government is doing the utmost to keep it as such. The TRNC authorities are taking the recent accusations very seriously and preparing to take the necessary precautions.

Indeed, the TRNC President has recently made a new cooperation proposal to the United Nations in addressing the illegal migration issue, by establishing a joint committee between the authorities of the two sides on the island, with the inclusion of the UN. Moreover, since in many cases Nigerian citizens are not only victims but also perpetrators of crimes committed in the TRNC, necessary measures will be taken by the relevant agencies to prevent young Nigerians and every other student from falling victim.

Finally, the TRNC authorities will be soon revising their visa regime accordingly, with a view to address the claims of Ms. Dabiri-Erewa.

I am confident that the Nigerian public will base their opinions about the TRNC on objective realities, rather than getting the wrong perception through Ms. Dabiri-Erewa. I would also like to advice Ms. Dabiri-Erewa to check the reliability of her sources and to give her speeches deserved consideration in the future. After all, the NIDCOM is mandated to work for stronger bonds between Nigerians abroad and other communities, not to erode them.

•Bayraktar is ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye