Inspector Amadu, your recent action at First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in Wuse 2, Abuja, has proved once again that there are still upright and patriotic officers and men in the Nigeria Police Force, despite the bad name being to the security organ by some bad eggs, who will one be exposed and kicked out of the Force. We will continue to pray for the enthronement of patriotism in the men and women who represent our nation’s public institutions.

I watched with keen interest the disagreement between you and an acclaimed rich man who came to withdraw money from the ATM (automated teller machine) and blocked the entrance of the bank.

You promptly approached him, to ask him to move his car away from the entrance. He put his hand into his pocket and brought out a N500 note, and offered it to you, so as to allow him use the machine before removing his car from the entrance.

I was watching closely to see what you would do. To my surprise, you declined his offer and insisted that he should move his car away from the entrance. The man had no choice and he did as you demanded.

Inspector Amadu, I am sure you will be shocked to read this account of the incident, because you thought no one watched or saw and have interest in what happened as the whole drama occurred very quickly.

The aim of writing this is to applaud you, encourage you to do more and as well, advice other officers to emulate you.

Nigerians need more of your type in the police force and other forces. We need your kind in leadership positions.

We need those who would refuse to take bribe and insist that the right thing is done. It is my prayer that you attain a position in the force where you will have more power and authority to contribute in instituting the needed change in the police force and beyond. I say kudos to you.

• Awunah Pius Terwase wrote from Mpape, Abuja