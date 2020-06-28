Greetings Your Royal Excellency!

Hope this all-imperative missive meets in good stead. Last time, I wrote you a public letter before your re-election process, where I was defending you and Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka against the pen venom from the journalistic enclave of one of the Guardian Newspaper columnists. In short my piece was highly appreciated by your protagonists and supporters of Fr Mbaka. I advised you as a prophet of God on matters such as war against corruption and police reformation and injustice against South East. This letter is a protest one from the ecclesiastical pulpit with regard to your perpetual disregard for the dignity and basic rights of the South East people.

We have observed moderately enough about Igbo marginalization and oppression more aggravatingly these days, especially with their exclusion in the $27 billion dollar loan that you coerced the National Assembly to sign into law . The asinine circumstances of the Igbo people have been heightened by this exclusion, while every other ethnic nationality got its shares. These classes of narratives have enthused up all sorts of rejoinders and mind-sets from people. Many have verbalized out their crossness and outright dismay on continued injustice against the Igbo people. Many people of substance in the country have been tweeting abhorring the repressive flabbiness on the Igbo race. The ugly conditions of the race ought to astound all of our universal consciences. How can you and unremorseful Northern oligarchs and Yoruba allies continue to abuse and snub those created in the image and likeness of God. Why can’t you and your allies treat them with dignity and compassion? Mr. President you can do better than this. Don’t you feel that the region is in dire need of infrastructural mitigation? Do you remember that the region was excluded from the railway revolution? Federal roads in the region are hellish? Ferocious Fulani herders are raping, killing and destroying lives and properties in the South East. Is it not right and moral obligating to revisit the monstrous ‘’abandoned property saga’’. Is it not proper to cite at least three international airports in the South East? Second Niger Bridge is like a child without his mother’s attention. You promised to be fair and just to all, now is the time to use your influence for positive changes in the South East. You have conscientiously excluded the South East from the Security Chiefs, because you don’t trust Biafrans in Nigeria. Is this how to execute the 3Rs in truth and fairness, or shall we take Gowon to be an unholy hodgepodge. After the civil war the north never tried to shelter, or feed and protects the children on the borderline of Biafra after detecting their repugnant state of affairs. President Trump has signed into law some police reforms after the killing of Floyd, yet you have not done anything to take the edge off the untold malice during and after the war, though Gowon untruthfully asserted, ‘’no victor no vanquished’’. You have the golden opportunity to write your name in gold by revisiting the post-war 3Rs, ‘’Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of the defeated and vanquished Biafrans. Will you not be eternally honored if South East is pictured in the $27 billion loan with a view to revisiting the 3Rs? The realization of those vital jumbles will be part of healing the age-long wounds of Biafra. Sorry my President do you believe in the compassionate, loving and just God (Allah). Does Allah hate or discriminate against some of his children. Does he marginalize some of his adherents with eccentric gusto?

Will denying the Igbo their rightful fraction of the loan not reinforce the momentous ethnic tension and flapping political boo-boo? Please tell us the sins of Igbo whose interest is always disused by you? Why does the north hate the Igbo with mania? When they wanted to secede about fifty years ago, you people tried to cut a swath through them with briskness and rapacious zest. You can make them free this time? Are they really part of Nigeria? Why do you use the Igbo and dump them in national adeptness. Your collective denial of the South East of economic, political and national integration, has wangled pockets of Igbo youths’ civil disobedience. Biafra rose to self-determinate, you people mashed them in alliance with local and foreign mercenaries, now the Independent People’s of Biafra, IPOB, Movement for the actualization of the State of Biafra, MASSOB, etc, are all disconcert for liberation. These regional youth revolutions are boding evil sign that things have not changed for good. Real Americans are on the streets for weeks agitating for justice and equity between whites and blacks; reforms have been made as the country wants to wear new faces of love, equity, equality and respect to Blackman’s respect. Nigeria is as good as America in matters of racism and garbled hatred. Here under your nose Mr. President, seething racial and ethnic inequality has been on the neck of the South East; marginalization and injustice will soon scrunch up this country, if the conditions of Biafrans are not instantaneously clasped and absolutely made better. We will be watching in the coming days to see how Nigeria will turn into. What will it benefit you as so-called political father of the nation to stick with the omission of one of your children from the pot of food? Please tag on the way of reckoning and ethics. Give the South East her portion of the loan. Will they not be coerced to be part of the servicing of the loan? Mr. President I think this is unfair and satanic. There is God o! Think twice and blotch my words! Heaven, purgatory and hell are truly real. The world and time are transitory. You are there today, but tomorrow another will take your office. Do your best for all, irrespective of race and religion in Nigeria. I pray for and bless you.

• Rev Fr Evaristus Offor