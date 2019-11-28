Dear Senator Sabi and his ilk,

I read a press statement you issued late on Sunday titled: “Hate Speech Bill: Death Penalty Will Be Amended to Respect Nigerians’ Wishes”. After reading the statement, I gave thanks to God that you do not represent me in the senate. For if I were your constituent, I would have initiated a movement for your recall because the content of the said statement showed that you did not actually understand what you were working on when you decided to toy with the hate speech bill. Your decision to re-work your proposal to remove the death penalty clearly showed that in proposing the bill, you put your heart to use much more than you did your brains. I will explain. A rethink made you see the futility of the bill and its proposal on the death sentence. Death sentence? At a time the world is strongly moving against that? Anyway, your emotive self, which you applied to the bill, now alleged to have been plagiarized from Singapore, is indication that some actions of the senate, where you currently serve, emanate from the emotional state of senators. You seriously do believe that amending it to remove the death sentence, will please Nigerians? Not at all! Nigerians prefer that the myriad of laws already promulgated to safeguard society and people from all forms of abuse, including the Cybercrimes Act of 2014, be dutifully enforced, even against government.

However, I would have strongly backed your bill had you proposed that it takes retroactive effect from 2014. That would have made reasonable sense because whatever you define as hate speech, was an intrinsic part of your political party’s unique skill prior to the 2015 general election. So, please, do modify it to have retroactive effect. If it must not have such effect, then, it is a calculated attempt to gag Nigerians against verbally venting their anger and frustration over government failures, debilitating poverty and hardship, on their leaders. In that regard, the bill comes in handy as self-protection. Recall that in November 2017, you were physically assaulted by your constituents at Kontangora, headquarters of the senatorial district you represent, during a town hall meeting that you summed.

Do you still recall what Mallam Shamsudeen, spokesman of your party in Kontangora told journalists as reason you were almost mobbed? If you have forgotten, I humbly reproduce it here. Shamsudeen said, “When I asked Senator Sabi why he waited this long to summon for a meeting, knowing there is only a year away to 2019 General Elections, he could not give us any satisfactory answer. I further asked him to list any projects that he has done or attracted to us or any financial support that he gave to students and other people in need. Rather, in his arrogant way of responding, he said that the Buhari Government has not given them any money nor funded their constituency projects, and this did not go down well with us the executive members.”

Distinguished Senator Sabi, you recall also that an eyewitness account, as published on theeagleonline.com.ng, stated thus: “As if he knew what will befall him, he invited the security agencies comprising the Mobile Police and men of the Civil Defence whose presence did not deter the executives from assaulting him. In fact, he was chased out of the hall. He was whisked away in a Peugeot 406 car, which was smashed. The Civil Defence pickup van was equally smashed. As he was driven out of the premises, the cars that accompanied him were also stoned. Some of the executives followed him to Jamal Hotel, where he lodged, but could not get him.”

Remember also that the Director General of your Campaign, Alhaji Mohammed Garba Danladi, confirmed the attack to journalists when he said “I wonder why the meeting turned up into the unfortunate incident”. Do you not therefore think that many in your constituency will see your effort with this bill as an attempt to perpetually silence them? Isn’t this bill, therefore, a self-preserving effort to save you, and others, from public anger? Need I remind you, our most Distinguished Senator Sabi, that the worst form of corruption is the use of legislative powers to make laws in which the lawmaker is the ultimate beneficiary? In your explanatory press statement, you said the anti-hate speech bill will birth a new agency of government to be known as ‘Independent National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech’. Really? I had thought that your party and government were committed to the reduction on the cost of governance and pruning the number of federal government agencies and parastatals? Why create a new agency which, according to you, would consist of an “executive chairperson, a secretary and 12 commissioners”, and perhaps, a horde of personnel as staff and special appointees, when you could not bring pressure on the President to sign into law the bill which the senate passed creating the National Peace Corp? Distinguished Senator Sabi, don’t you think you were being clever when you proposed that persons to be appointed as members of the commission “must not be members of the National Assembly or of any government in authority at the local, state or federal level; must not be member of a political party or affiliated with partisan politics or has promoted sectional, ethnic, religious causes or openly advocated partisan ethnic positions or interest”. Please Senator Sabi, where exactly will you find such persons? Which Nigerian does not hold sectional, ethnic or religious views? Which Nigerian has not, at any time, promoted ethnic, sectional or religious cause? Without stating it, you have inadvertently said your proposed bill should be hanged.

Assuming, but not conceding, that your bill is passed and the commission is created, will this senate, yes, this one presided by Senator Ahmed Lawan, grow balls to stop the corruption of these proposals you have put forward about constitution of membership of the commission? Do you guarantee that the senate, which you are a member of, will stand up to its responsibility and stop the President, for instance, from expressing his nepotistic tendencies with the commission? Please, don’t be quick to tell me that it can be done because your Senate has progressively shown absolute weakness in the defence of people’s rights and the constitution, such that one man wakes from the wrong side of his bed and orders an increase in Value Added Tax, and pronto, it becomes law; another wakes after a good night of booze and orders N50 tax on every point of sale transaction above N1000, and further taxation on cash deposits and withdrawals, and again, it becomes law; yet, another leaves his bed after a very boring night night and invades a hotel, harass and intimidate guests, interrupt business for several hours, in search of duties on cars which entered Nigeria through borders manned by numerous paid state operatives, and the senate takes break from critical thinking. Distinguished, don’t we already have a trend?

Senator Sabi, like I said earlier, the worst form of corruption is legislative corruption where lawmakers use their powers to make laws that confer special privileges on themselves, or, laws in which they are primary beneficiaries. That has been the bane of lawmaking in Nigeria and, I believe, that is why so many of our laws are not enforced once the beneficiaries leave office. If this one passes, and I strongly doubt it will, it will only massage your ego and make you feel good. It will not stop hunger and poverty neither will it stop the cry for justice, equity and good governance. The voices crying for these will still resonate.