Re: Ogidi Town Hall, Festac Town

Dear Madam,

Between the end of 512 Road and 5th Avenue, Festac Town, runs a byway. About the byway stands an edifice, the Ogidi Town Hall. Apparently, the Ogidi Town Hall was built for its conventions and any other authorized uses.

However, something untoward happens in that hall, repeatedly. And sometimes the macabre events in this Ogidi Town Hall runs relentlessly for weeks.

Please, before we continue, let us state the following. Ogidi town and Ogidi people are just like most Nigerian towns and peoples. That is to say, they are community-loving, civil and law-abiding citizens.

But as in all things, there are often rogue elements among even the most sagacious of peoples and communities. And sometimes these rogue elements emerge to run their communities in one guise or the other.

From what is apparent, the Ogidi Town Hall, Festac, and or the Ogidi indigenes in issue, have such rogue elements in abundance or in dominant positions.

The details are as follows: Certain fiendish elements among the Ogidi property managers of the Ogidi Town Hall, Festac, have conspired to rent their Ogidi Town Hall, Festac, to a religious cult from hell, literally. Please, no metaphors are intended here.

For instance, from around 5 pm on the 12th to about 5.30 am on the 13th December, 2019, these sectarian cult members were raising pure hell and mayhem in the entire neighborhood and beyond. Their wind and other instruments are so loud, you would think Boko Haram were rallying troops for the invasion of a peaceful neighbourhood. Like it is already hinted, this riotous din continued, typically, to the early morning of the 13th. One’s immediate impression is that some deranged persons are about to bear siege upon the neighbourhood.

Please, add to this the fact that this Ogidi Town Hall, Festac, is situated in a prefecture that is designated as purely residential. The implication of this is that residents are not able to enjoy their well-deserved sleep. In fact, there is the news that an elderly man, afflicted with partial stroke, just died. And his quickened death was due to sleeplessness occasioned by sectarian cult invaders acting from Ogidi Town Hall. Simply put, they are hell-raisers and death merchants.

What are the sins of the 512 Zone citizens that they should be under the yoke of death, “suffering and smiling” from Ogidi Town Hall hell-raisers? It is that some rogue and fiendish elements from Ogidi Town Hall, Festac, are renting their hall to make a kobo. And this is at the risk of damaged health, noise and mayhem, pollution and death to innocent third party residents and others.

So, the question is, should Ogidi people or rogue elements among them be allowed to make money off other peoples’ damaged health and imminent death?

The other question is, why are these Ogidi peoples or the rogue elements among them importing barbarianisms into Lagos?

Would these Ogidi peoples or the rogue elements among them have rented such a hall for money and nuisance in their own community in Ogidi?

Why is it that what they cannot do in their Ogidi village they want to do to innocent others who are not from Ogidi, and in metropolitan Lagos of all places? Or is it that these Ogidi peoples or rogue elements among them are working on the assumption that Lagos is a no man’s land, is the Wild, Wild West?

Our suggestion sir is as follows.

That you send your team to inquire from residents, especially the Association Leaders, on their experiences with these Ogidi rogue elements and the cult group that is disguised as a church. It will be revealed that the Ogidi people have been approached and they insist that it is business for Ogidi and that is that. The Ogidi elements are apparently proud and celebrating that they are connected enough to turn the law upside down and import barbarianism into Lagos.

Madam, it is thus indicated that the Ogidi Town Hall be sealed immediately. The hall is to be opened only on the condition that the Ogidi peoples and their Festac Town hall property managers abide by the noise and pollution regulations of Lagos State and by-laws of residents.

If the Ogidi rogue elements insist on their ways, then the C of O of the building should be withdrawn and the building acquired by the Lagos State government in overriding public interest.

As to the cult church members, we advise that they be arrested immediately and be remanded in psychiatric centres for evaluation. Also, it is not impossible that they are using such barbarianism as cover for more nefarious activities, like the sniffing and trading of substances. Otherwise, there is no other way to explain the barbarianism of disturbing and convoluting an entire neighborhood and beyond in animal-like mayhem and bestiality. There must be somebody insane or purposely so there.

Finally, the government should advise all “indigenous peoples” who flee their villages and end up in Lagos to keep to the ethics of a civilized society. Or quit and return back to whence they came.

This is so because this Ogidi rogue elements’ sense of entitlement to lawlessness, to barbarianism, is what makes whatever the good works of the governors of Lagos, including the hardworking Babajide Sanwo-Olu, come to nothing. It is a well known lore that ‘’Noise will kill and destroy a civilization faster than corruption.’’

Thank you.

Your correspondent.

Governance structures in Igboland

Before the white man came, the following were pretty ascertainable. The white man was head and shoulders above us in material civilizations. This advantage was both qualitative and quantitative. At least, they had the maxim guns and we didn’t. Also they had founded complex mathematical functions and we had not.

But when it came to the philosophy of life, to dance, etc, the matter is a little different. The white man may have been above us too. However, the difference was essentially quantitative. It was not particularly qualitative.

Yes, it is true Plato, etc, wrote books and our ancestors did not. But our ancestors also thought things out. Perhaps, they were waiting to invent the instruments of writing before the white man struck and left us in a time warp. The rest is history.

This history is that the coming of the white man arrested the further development of indigenous Igbo, nay African, philosophies. Expectedly, the colonialists dismissed them as mythological at best. But more tragically, our own scholars keyed in and followed after the colonialists. For them, African philosophies before colonialism are curators’ treasures, museum pieces.

This is in part why Africa is not developing. African scholars lost their nerves and followed those who seduced them they are shit. Take the Igbo, for instance. Which Igbo scholar has taken out time to question the Igbo way as living philosophies, not archaeological or historic relics?

Why, for instance, do the Igbo say oha-na-eze, not eze-na-oha? Can’t we recall that for the Romans an equivalent quip is, The Senate and the People. And for Iranians, it is, The Shah and the People?

Again, why do the Igbo say Oru na Igbo and not Igbo na Oru, when Oru is the emergent or the new world? Oru, by the way, means the new world, though wrongly translated as riverine. Even more, why ofo na ogu and not ogu na ofo?

A living inquiry into these and more will astound the diligent Igbo scholar. It will reveal that the Igbo were as sophisticated as the Platos and even, perhaps, more prescient. It is a long story but, come 2020, we shall attend to it fully.

These and more were triggered by the close of family meeting by Ndimbara Amaegbu, Nkwerre, Imo State Union, Lagos branch. Just like the inimitable Achebe wrote, “Our eyes and ears,” who were out doing great things in the Diaspora, joined us. And, as was expected, the community honored the duo.

Leading is the international business magnate and philanthropist, Nze Akunne Onyi Muoto, who flew in from London to join his brothers and sisters. Also honored was Nze Ebubeagu Iheanyi Aguoru, who flew in from America, but was unavoidably absent. He sent his emissary, Ezinwanne Ejike Aguoru and apologies. In summary, all Igbo may join the Nkwerre people to chorus Nkwerre wu college o oyo yo. Why? If you put Igbo, instead of Nkwerre, you did be as right as the angels. Igbo wu college o oyo yo. It is time to celebrate. Merry Christmas. Ahiazuwa.