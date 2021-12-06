From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The inaugural national publicity/organising secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Anietie Okon, has expressed confidence in the proposed open primaries for political parties operating in the country saying it would give more power to the electorate.

Speaking with Daily Sun in Uyo on Monday, Sen Okon said there was no need for politicians to become agitated as each system or party can deploy its own kind of open primaries to select its candidates for the general elections.

He said the notion that the system would whittle down the powers of incumbent governors to produce their successors was inherently faulty as the governors on their own cannot produce any successor.

“Where have governors been having powers to produce successors alone. It is only that given the effect in a larger, it has rhymed with the slogan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which is the power to the people.

“So now is the time to send power back to the people so that anybody who is addressing any group no matter how small should remember that democracy is trending here.

“Open primaries have advantages and disadvantages. But for us in the PDP, the message is very clear. We have come to the parliament twice with it. At the caucus level, there were some disagreements and the right of Nigerians to be sure that he participates in the government.

“Now it is left for the individuals what type of system they would adopt. But the long and short of it is that it would empower every Nigerian. It is a great situation.” Okon reasoned.

