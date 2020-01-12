Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the launch of Operation Amotekun security outfit by the governors of the Southwest zone, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed fears that security challenges posed by Fulani herdsmen and other terrorist groups in the zone would gradually shift to the Southeast region.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, who disclosed this in a statement obtained by Sunday Sun in Owerri yesterday, noted that the earlier call for Biafra Secret Service (BSS) by their leader Nnamdi Kanu has been justified with the formation of a security outfit by the governors of the Western Region.

“Now that Southwest governors and politicians have openly and commendably armed and supported OPC militants to defend Yoruba land, isn’t this a clear indication that the black market and thoughtless proscription of IPOB by Fulani government supported by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South-East Governors and Lagos/Abuja politicians only succeeded in making the entire Eastern region a fertile ground for Fulani Jihadi expansionism and impetus for Miyetti Allah terrorism and territorial expansion,” the Biafra group queried.

IPOB while commending the governors of the Southwest for their reasoning in launching Operation Amotekun, however, lambasted the governors of the Southeast zone and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who it accused of refusing to welcome the BSS, but are now commending the Operation Amotekun by the Yoruba.

It said: “The Yoruba decision and effort to launch Operation Amotekun security outfit just like our leader launched BSS in 2017 is most commendable. What we find horribly appalling, however, is that those who were at the forefront of misrepresenting and condemning our leader for having the vision and foresightedness to challenge Fulani terrorism in Nigeria are today praise-singing the introduction of Amotekun.

“Even the shamelessly treacherous Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South-East Governors Forum that actively connived with their Fulani masters to launch a deadly military invasion of Biafra land on the back of the launch of BSS are today openly praising Yoruba leaders for backing OPC’s Amotekun project when they themselves heartlessly sold out IPOB for a pot of porridge.

“Notwithstanding the barefaced envy and jealousy directed towards IPOB by the Efulefu political class and sections of uninformed talking heads, we IPOB are delighted that we continue to set the pace of radical thinking and social change within and outside Nigeria.

“IPOB wholeheartedly welcome Amotekun and say good morning to those who out of ignorance, poor sense of vision, lack of reasoning and self-consuming jealousy fought against the formation of BSS. They should cover their faces in shame if they have any face left after this.

“We the global family of the IPOB ably led by our great and indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, commend Southwest governors, elders, stakeholders and politicians for their doggedness and courage to protect their people and their region from the evil hands of Fulani terrorists herdsmen and Nigeria government jihadi soldiers.”

IPOB maintained that the position of its leader, Kanu would be vindicated by events and utterances from other ethnic groups within Nigeria.

It pointed out that with the launch of Operation Amotekun, those that have been questioning its modus operandi and vision of liberation preached by its leader should tender an unreserved public apology to the group.

“History and events have continued to vindicate IPOB and its methods. The time has come for every sensible person and ethnic group to swallow their shame and publicly acknowledge that IPOB is always right.

“IPOB remains the one and only movement psychologically designed and primed to defend the entire East against any aggression from terrorists. This too is an inescapable fact.

It is about time people acknowledged openly and without shame that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is always right,” the group said.