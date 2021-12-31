The Oyo State Joint- Security Tasks Force, Operation Burst, has recovered some stolen Apple phones from a suspect at Sabo area.

The security outfit said the recovery was made during raids on black spots and hideouts for criminals in Ibadan.

Director -General of Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, Operation Burst, Colonel James Oladipo (retd), confirmed that about 23 Apple-phones were recovered from the suspect, who is now at large.

Oladipo said that it was part of the outfit’s efforts to protect lives and property in the state especially during the ember months.

According to him:“We have been on the trail of criminals who have been terrorising citizens and residents at strategic locations, especially in Sabo area of the state,” he said.

He said that a surveillance team of the Joint security task force, recently, raided some blackspots’ in Ibadan where the Apple phones were recovered.

Oladipo, therefore, called on victims who were recently robbed of their Apple-phones, otherwise known as I-Phones, within Ibadan, to come forward with proof of ownership, to reclaim them.

The director- general, while assuring the public of the Task force’s immediate response to distress calls, urged them to give useful information that would aid Security Agencies in performing its duties.

Colonel Oladipo also added that the outfit is in synergy with other sister Security agencies.