Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that 35 suspected criminals have been arrested in Cross River during Operation Crocodile Smile 4.

It added that 345 cartridges and 109 locally made guns were also seized.

Disclosing this during a Camp Fire Night held at Ikang in Bakassi Local Government Area to mark the end of Crocodile Smile 4 in the state, the special guest of honour. Brigadier General Joshua Nimyiel, Commandant Amphibious Training School Calabar, said the exercise was a huge success as it helped curtail threats to the state.

Nimyiel, who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lt, Gen Tukur Buratai, commended the 13th Brígade for its professionalism, particularly the Super Camp concept as well as sister agencies for working in concert to make the exercise a success.

“It is my pleasure to be with you at this camp fire night which signifies the commencement of activities to round up Operation Crocodile Smile 4 in the 13 Brigade,” he stated.

“The exercise went well and it achieved positive results. 35 arrests were made with 11 by effected by 316 Special Armour. 345 cartridges, 2 AK 47 riffles, 109 locally made guns and one pump action all recovered.

“The Operation Crocodile Smile 4 was slightly different from other exercises with the introduction of the Super Camp concept which is designed for us to defend ourselves in force and attack in force,” he said.

He said this concept which was introduced by the Brigade has been expanded to other areas like Operation Lafia Dole, lauding officers for their commitment.

He stressed that the Chief of Army Staf is committed to actualising professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles, adding that continuous training and re-training of officers would remain a priority so as to build individual and collective capacities.

Speaking earlier, the Commander of the 13 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Oluyemi Thomas Olatoye, said the exercise was designed to enhance security in Cross River State, tackle banditry, cultism, kidnapping, communal clashes and other related crimes.

He said the exercise was supposed to end on December 23, 2019, but was extended to January 2020 so as to further safeguard lives and property, as well as ensure a smooth Calabar Carnival with other security agencies.

He expressed gratitude to sister agencies including the DSS, NDLEA, FRSC, the Police Force and the Correctional Service for making the exercise a success.