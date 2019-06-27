Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Major General Hakeem Otiki, has said the recently launched Operation Habin Kunama III has successfully neutralised several bandits in the zone.

Otiki stated this while updating Journalists in Sokoto on the success recorded so far by the operation since it was launched last year.

He revealed that Operation Habin Kunama III has captured bandits, arrested informants, apprehended logistics suppliers, destroyed bandit camps as well as created an enabling environment for farming among the affected villages.

He also disclosed that with renewed effort by the Army Headquarters and increased collaboration with other security agencies, including the Nigerian Air Force, operational successes have been recorded.

According to him, “This has yielded more positive results culminating into several encounters and defeat of bandits groups in Isa, Rabbah and Burkusuma around Sububu Forest in Sokoto State.

“In Katsina State, troops operating Super Camp in Batsari, Safana and Kankara also made contact with bandits ganga and denied them freedom of action in Dumburum Forest.

“In Kebbi State, troops deployed in Super Camp in Bena, Jega and Danko Wasagu also encountered and defeated bandits in Gando Forest.

“The 8 Division is also effectively collaborating with Operation Hadarin Daji as a blocking force against fleeing bandits from Zamfara State and retrieved several arms and ammunition in the process.

“Let me use this opportunity to inform the public that the arrested suspects are undergoing investigation after which they will be transferred to the police for further action.

“Some of our gallant colleagues regrettably also paid the supreme price in the course of these operations. May God grant their brave souls eternal rest,” he stated.

Otiki further disclosed that troops operating in the Division have instilled confidence in the locals to remain in their villages and continue with their normal lives.

“We also provided tight security for the populace through presence of troops within the 8 Division Area of Responsibility.

“We improved synergy with other security agencies within 8 Division, conducted civil military cooperation activities from time to time as well as fostered greater understanding with traditional institutions and state authorities towards enhancing security of the civil populace,” he added.

The GOC reiterated that the Operation is ready to stamp out armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the entire North West region.

He assured the public that the troops would remain professional in the discharge of their duties and called on citizens to continue to volunteer timely information to security agencies for prompt action.