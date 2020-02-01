The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has produced an advocacy movie on terrorism and insurgency.

According to the AGN president, Emeka Rollas, the guild has resolved to encourage and support the military, using their acting prowess.

“In our quest to provide opportunities for our members to thrive, we went into partnership with the Army. This was to produce an advocacy film on the activities of the Nigerian Army, especially in confronting insurgency and other security challenges facing our country. The title of the movie, Operation Last Dance, was chosen in connection with many operations launched by the Nigerian Army to tackle insecurity in the country,” he said.

Rollas added that the AGN is also organising a lecture to inaugurate the 9th National Executive Committee with the theme: ‘The Strategic Role of Nollywood in the Nigerian Economy’.

The occasion billed for March 11 at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja would feature awards, lectures, and other activities amidst rib cracking jokes and musical performances.

Meanwhile, Rollas has presented certificates to members of his kitchen cabinet. They are Ifeoma Okeke-Ozzoude, Chief of Staff; Segun Arinze, Director International Affiliations; Desmond Elliot, Presidential Adviser on Government Affairs; Bob Manuel Udokwu, Director Membership and Ethics.

Others include Frank Dallas, Senior Special Adviser on Inter-Guilds Relations; Ronnie Dikko, Senior Special Adviser on Sexual Harrasment; and Uche Odoputa, Special Adviser AGN (UK).