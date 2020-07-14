Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Operation Lion Walk launched by Igbo National Council (INC), as a local vigilante group, has said it has chased out herdsmen in Agbala, Owerri North Local Government Area; Obinze, Owerri West Council Area and Umuehie, Ehime Mbano Council Area.

National President of INC, Chilos Godsent, who disclosed this to Daily Sun, yesterday, in Owerri expressed happiness with the level of compliance and acceptability the security outfit has enjoyed in various communities in Imo.

He thanked traditional rulers of communities who were the brain behind the success of the outfit.

Godsent said in Agbala all the youths from the community came out in their numbers to join the outfit in combing the forest where some of the armed herdsmen occupied to chase them away.

“Many communities across Igbo states have continued to comb their forests to evict the Jihadist killer herdsmen in adherence to the directives of the Igbo National Council worldwide through operation Ije agu which was launched in June. Agwa in Oguta, Emii communities in Owerri North, Umuehie in Nsu, Ehime Mbano, Obinze in Owerri West and many others have been helping to comb and chase out these killer herdsmen in their forests,” Godsent said.