Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The people of Owaelu, Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State were thrown into a state of unrest Monday night as herdsmen and vigilantes from the community clashed.

According to an eye witness from the community, the incident which reportedly occurred about 9:30 pm, involved a gun battle between the two parties, while some of the villagers fled to take refuge in neighbouring communities.