Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Operation Lion Walk successfully launched by the group Igbo National Council (INC) recently have started achieving results with the local vigilante reportedly evicted herdsmen from Agbala in Owerri North Local Government Area, Obinze in Owerri West Council Area and Umuehie in Ehime Mbano Council area of Imo State.

INC National President Chilos Godsent, who disclosed this to Daily Sun in Owerri on Monday, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance and acceptability of the security outfit in the various communities in Imo.

He thanked the traditional rulers of the communities who he said are the brains behind the success of the outfit.

According to Godsent, in Agbala all the youths from the community came out in their numbers to join the outfit in combing the forest from where he said some of the herdsmen were driven off.

‘Many communities across the Igbo nation-states have continued to comb their forest to evict the Jihadist killer herdsmen in adherence to the directives of the Igbo National Council worldwide through Operation Ije Agu which was launched in June.

‘Agwa in Oguta council area, Emii communities in Owerri north LGA, Umuehie in Nsu, Ehime Mbano, Obinze in Owerri West and many others have been helping us to comb and chase out these killer herdsmen in their forest,’ Godsent said.