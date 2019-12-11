Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has concluded plans to report the Nigeria Army to the United Nations (UN) Amnesty International and other world bodies over its proposed Operation Positive Identification (OPI).

According to the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful who disclosed this to our correspondent in Owerri, IPOB vowed to resist the plan of the military, insisting that the OPI is targeted at its members and Igbo in the country.

Powerful alleged that the effort is only geared to punishing the people of South East, adding that the operation is meant to deceive those in other zones when it’s actual culprits is the Igbo.

He regretted that the Nigeria Army has abandoned its duties of protecting their lives to “inflicting punishment on them.”

He said: “The government of Nigeria and her security operatives particularly the Nigeria military have abandoned their duties of protecting Nigeria citizens and adopted a strategy to kill the Biafrans.

“This last strategy will never work in Biafraland because IPOB is not involved in whatever way Nigeria government puts forward to deceive Nigerians.

“We are not in support of this latest desperate attempt to kill anybody suspected to be Biafran; Nigeria government in their ways of suffering their citizens never issued national ID card to everyone in the country, why must they decide to come up with this nonsense?

“We condemn Nigeria military and their move to cage Nigerians and we are aware that they will target Biafraland for this operation-show-your-ID card; so we must notify the civilized world about this latest plan to kill our people. We would take the matter to the United Nations, Amnesty International and other world bodies to stop this madness,” Powerful assured.

He, however, warned its members and the people of South East to restrict their movements when the operation kicks off.

“We want to warn not only the IPOB family but to all Biafrans here to be very much careful during these days because they are the target of the Fulani terrorists soldiers and police in Nigeria; what they are doing cannot change our resolve to restore Biafra,” Powerful restated.