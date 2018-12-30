An Atiku/Obi support group has alleged that army’s proposed Operation Python Dance 111 billed to hold between January 1- February 28, is a ploy by President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the 2019 election.

A release signed by Hon. Alex Obi-Osuala, National Publicity Secretary of Otu Nkwado Atiku na Obi (ONTO), said it had never happened before that army was deployed in all corners of the country in an election year and called on the citizenry to reject the plot.

“Our attention has been drawn to the media report on the army’s intention to launch a military operation in all the 36 states of the federation termed “Operation Python Dance 111,” from January 1 to February 28, 2019.

“Otu Nkwado Atiku na Obi (ONTO), an Igbo volunteer voters’ movement condemn this unprovoked act of the military, especially coming within the period slated for the general elections. One has always suspected that the present government of President Mohammadu Buhari has no intention of conducting a free and fair election.

“ONTO has in our various press releases and statements intimated the general public and the international community on the plan of this APC government to rig the 2019 general elections using every means at its disposal including the law enforcement agents.

“The presence of the army at every nook and cranny of the nation on election days is intended to serve only one purpose: to perpetuate the president and APC in power using intimidation and coercion on the electorates. Otherwise, we do not see any need for such a deployment.

“No election has ever been conducted in the history of Nigeria with the military deployed in every nook and cranny of the country. This could easily be described as a military invasion and it is condemnable because the presence of such military force could easily create panic, scare the voters, making it possible to divert votes and prompt instability.

“We are calling on the populace and elder statesmen to rise up and condemn this detestable act of invasion. We are calling on civil society organisations to mass out on peaceful/non-violent demonstrations to pressure the government to rescind its planned decision.

“We are calling on the international community to stand up against this corrupt administration and pressure them not to cause instability and social unrest that could result in the death of innocent people and affect the outcome of the election.

“We urge the citizens to stand resolutely with their votes and never allow any person, individual or group to intimidate them or scare them from casting their votes for their preferred candidates, which is what this army build-up is all about.”