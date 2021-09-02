From Jude Chinedu, Enugu
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced another sit-at-home on September 14, in remembrance of the dastard killing of Igbo youth during the ill-fated military exercise, codenamed “Operation Python Dance II”, three years ago.
A statement by its Head, Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, on Tuesday, directed its members and supporters, as well as South East residents to boycott commercial and social activities.
Edoziem explained that the order was in memorial of the massacre carried out by the military during the invasion of the Afara-Ukwu country home of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.
“We recall very vividly the carnage of September 12, 2018 by the Nigerian Army which, through its ‘Operation Python Dance II’, without any provocation, whatsoever, invaded and occupied Biafra land humiliating, maiming and massacring our people.
“It is still fresh in our minds when on the 14th of September, the murderers and terrorists in army uniform went further to desecrate the traditional stool of the Afaraukwu Kingdom in Umuahia, shooting and killing everything in sight, resulting in the cold blooded murder of more than 38 Biafran youths, and the arrest of an unspecified number of Biafran men and women.
“Recall that the IPOB worldwide has, since 2018, set aside September 14 of every year as a day of civil disobedience in the whole of Biafraland.
“In accordance with the well established custom, September 14, 2021 is declared a sit-at-home in Biafraland,” the group stated.
IPOB further urged its members not to relent in making efforts that will guarantee the release of its detained leader, Kanu.
