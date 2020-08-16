Operatives of Operation Rainbow, a Plateau State Security Outfit, have cracked down on a notorious illicit drug peddling market located within the Government Secondary School, Gangare in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

During the operation, which was carried out on Sunday night, 16 suspected drug dealers were arrested.

DSP Ezekiel Azi, who led the operation disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos, adding that it acted on credible information and tracked down the drug peddlers.