Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Emir of Gusau in Zamfara state, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello has commended the Nigerian Army for conducting Operation Sahel Sanity, as it has made farming activities to return to most parts of the north west and north central regions of the country.

The Emir made the commendation on Friday when he visited the Nigerian Army Super Camp IV in Faskari to assess Operation Sahel Sanity being coordinated by the Nigerian Army from the camp.

He said Operation Sahel Sanity has brought about high level of normalcy have returned to almost all parts of Zamfara thereby enabling farmers to return back to their farm lands to farm.

Alhaji Bello lamented before the commencement of the operations, most farmers were not able to be farming as the farm lands were hitherto no go area due to the nefarious activities of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

The Emir assures that traditional rulers in the north west and other parts of the country will continue to support security agencies in the bid to curb all criminal activities in the country.

“We will continue to give the Nigerian army and other secrity agencies the needed moral ad spiritual support for them to succeed in the fight against bandits and other bad elements in the society,” he said.

He added that the Gusau Emirate is working relentlessly in ensuring that bad eggs are not allowed to into the society.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Yusuf Tukur Buratai assures that the Nigerian army will not relent in its commitments to protect the sovereignty of the country.