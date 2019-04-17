Linus Oota, Lafia

Members of Operation Whirl Stroke of the Nigerian Army in charge of Taraba, Benue and Nasarawa states say they have recovered 37 arms and 389 ammunition from criminals in Nasarawa State.

Leader of the command, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, stated this while briefing newsmen in Lafia on the activities of the command from March 9 to April 17, 2019.

He said that most of the arms and ammunition were recovered from a graveyard in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State; the suspects were arrested and handed over to the police while some were still with them for more intelligence gathering.

According to him “during the period under review, I’m glad to inform you that we recorded modest success, the operation covers four local government areas of the state, Toto, Obi, Doma, and Awe local governments.

“We recovered 37 different rifles in the state, nine AK47, two jittery riffles, 20 locally-made riffles, one clarion 5.56 lsrearite riffle gun, one machine gun, and three pistols.

“The recovered 5.56 Israelite riffle gun is not found in the Nigerian Army; as a major general in the Nigerian Army, this is the first time I’m seeing this type of gun and we are investigating to know how it was imported into the country because even the Nigerian army does not have it.

“In addition to that, we recovered 389 ammunitions while 11 suspects were apprehended and many arm bandits were killed in the course of the operations and our command is still trailing those who escape,” he said.

Given a breakdown of their activities during the period under review, Sector 3 Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke in Nasarawa State, Navy lieutenant Emmanuel Igwe, said the operation took place in different locations of the state base on intelligence report.

According to him “the first operation took place in Tunga in Awe local government on March 9, the second operation took place on March 14, in Toto LGA where four Egbila militias were arrested with arms and ammunition.

“The third operation was on March 16, 21, 22 and 23 in Doma local government where arms and ammunition were recovered, the operation on March 22 took us to a graveyard in Doma where two AK47 rifles were recovered.

“Other operations took place in Obi local government on March 24 and April 7 where arms and ammunition were equally recovered,” Lieutenant Igwe said.