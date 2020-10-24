Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Suspected hoodlums on Saturday attempted to break into the multi-billion naira Delta State Event Centre in Asaba in search of COVID-19 palliatives.

But the hoodlums were repelled by security agents.

Following the failed attempt, heavily armed security men are manning all the strategic junctions, roundabouts and streets in the capital city.

Fierce looking armed security men were also positioned in all critical public infrastructure, including courts in Asaba.

The hoodlums had thought that palliatives donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CA-COVID) were stored at the magnificent even venue.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, in a video at the Event Center, said the state had fully distributed the palliatives as at mid-September.

Hoodlums had on Wednesday night set ablaze the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) operational office along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway and the multi-million recreational garden at Koka junction.

The arson was taken to another level on Friday with the razing of the Magistrate Court complex along Ibusa Road, before the state government declared a 48-hour curfew.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has reviewed the 48-hour curfew he declared Thursday.

He said the curfew would now hold from 6pm to 8am till further notice.

“This morning (Saturday), I received a comprehensive briefing on the security situation across Delta State from the three service commanders.

“Having analyzed the situation critically, I wish to thank all Deltans, particularly our youths, for complying with the curfew that was imposed two days ago.

“The current 48-hour curfew will expire by 6pm today (Saturday), October 24, 2020.

“However, from this evening, the curfew will be in effect from 6pm to 8am till further notice.

“From Sunday, October 25, people are free to move around and go about their regular activities during the day.

“I urge all the citizens and residents of our great state, Delta, to please remain calm, vigilant and law abiding at all times,” the governor said.