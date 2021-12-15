From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, has insisted that he is the most deserving person to succeed incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi, in next year’s Ekiti State governorship election.

Speaking in Abuja after picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination form, yesterday. Bamidele, accompanied by 21 serving senators, said he is favourably disposed to any mode of party primary the national leadership of the party opted for.

“I am in this race because I am truly convinced that no man owns himself to himself alone. I have had privileges and opportunities, extreme and extended exposure in the three arms of government. One, as a solicitor of the Supreme court of Nigeria and as an attorney and council at law in the state of New York in the United States.

“All of these in the last 30 years has given me the opportunity to network extensively within the judicial arm of government. Today, by the grace of God, I am a member of the Body of Benchers which is the highest decision making organ of the legal profession. I have also been privileged to serve in the executive arm of government. I served in the cabinet of Lagos State for 11 and a half years under two governors and that was an opportunity to operate and get exposure within the executive arm.” of government,” he said.

Asked his chances considering the speculation that Governor Fayemi has annointed the immediate past Secretary to the Government of Ekiti State, Biodu Oyebanji, he dismissed it as name dropping.

