Opis Group, a British blockchain technology company, has commenced expansion of its non-fungible token (NFT) play-to-earn (P2E) game, OpiPets, to six African countries including Nigeria. The game will also be operational in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Togo and Tanzania, where the adoption of blockchain innovations is now gathering steam.

OpiPets is a free-to-play, P2E online game that rewards players with cryptocurrency and the chance to build, battle, acquire, and trade their own unique NFT OpiPets characters. OpiPets’ parent company Opis Group is on a mission to lower the barriers to adoption that currently prevent blockchain games from becoming mainstream globally and in Africa.

Opis Group hopes the game will improve people’s lives worldwide, and Africa is a priority to the company. Gamers, and NFT fans on the continent joining the community can participate in game development and earn tokens and cryptocurrencies with real-world value without paying any upfront fees.

Opis Group’s expansion into the continent will enable people to earn both passive and active income from the OpiPets game (and the cloud application) without connecting any wallet to their accounts from the start.

Currently, many intermediate NFT adopters on the continent do so as a way to flip digital arts for quick profits. However, OpiPets’ entrance into Africa opens the door to more possibilities in the blockchain, digital art, gaming and cryptocurrency scene.

A demonstration of their dedication to bringing in the largest markets in Africa is hiring a Nigerian marketing executive to tap into growing communities of cryptocurrency and NFT advocates within the region.

“Our goal is to make it easier for everyone to understand the full benefits of playing and participating in the play to earn gaming space, especially when Web3 initiatives like NFTs back it.” OpiPets’ newly appointed growth & marketing lead for Africa, Babatunde Ayomide Ifedapo (@the_ayo_ifedapo) who will spearhead OpiPets’ marketing and growth efforts in Nigeria and other African countries, explained.