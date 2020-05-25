Godwin Tsa Abuja

A coalition of local and international anti-corruption movements have alleged plot to frustrate the graft charges against some mega oil companies involved in the Malabu (OPL 245) oil scam.

The groups under the aegies of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Re-Common, Cornerhouse and Globalwitness, in a statement, yesterday, called on the media to protect the interest and integrity of the judiciary by being professional in their reportage on the scam associated with OPL 245.

In a statement by Antonio Tricario, (Re-Common), Nicholas Hidyard (Cornerhouse) Simon Taylor (Global Witness) and HEDA Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, the coalition said it was sub-judicial for a section of the media to attempt a verdict while the judicial process is yet to run its full cause.

It noted that a section of the media had chosen to comment on proceedings that are partisan, inaccurate and misleading commentary aimed at influencing the outcome of a trial before it has run its full course adding that such media interference constitutes a serious threat to justice.

The OPL 245 is one of Africa’s richest oil fields handed over to an obscured company, Malabu Oil, a few day after it was registered in 1998 under the military regime of late Gen Sani Abacha.

It later witnessed a string of dirty deals spanning 20 years. Italy’s Eni and Royal Dutch Shell are currently face corruption charges in Italy in their various activities linked to the bid for the rich oil field.