From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, said the completion of the Opobo axis of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity road, which will attract development to Opobo kingdom, is top priority to his administration.

He gave the assurance at the ceremony to mark the 150 years anniversary of the establishment of Opobo Kingdom in Opobo Town yesterday.

The governor, who expressed delight that Opobo people and friends could drive by road to participate in the 150 years anniversary of the kingdom, assured that the road would be completed and commissioned in January, 2021.

“As you are coming from the Ogoni area, you’ll see that we have finished the first phase of Saakpenw -Bori road; full dualisation. Now, we believe that the second phase will take it to Kono with street lights installed.

“That will ease movement and reduce the level of crime in that place. We are happy that you can drive from Bori and within five minutes, you’re heading to Opobo.

“When that road is completed, it will bring development. I’m glad that I made a promise to the people of Opobo. We believe that by ending of January 2021, that we will come back to commission the road”, Wike stated.

The governor also noted the efforts of federal lawmaker who represents Andoni-Opobo -Nkoro federal constituency, Awaji-Inombek Abiante in connecting Opobo kingdom to the national grid in a bid to solve the age long problem of lack of electricity in the area.

Governor Wike said his administration will continue to support developmental plans of the kingdom that would make life easy for them.

“I’m happy with the move to connect you to the national grid. That project, is a constituency project of one of your own who represents Andoni/ Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency, that is Awaji-Inombek Abiante.

“It is important for us to elect those who have commitment, who believe in the development of the people and that young man has shown that connecting Opobo to national grid is very important”, he noted.