Activities marking 150 years of the existence of modern Opobo kingdom will continue this weekend with a virtual fundraising ceremony.

The event, being put together by the Kaleidoscope Business Project LLC, has the full blessing of King Jaja of Opobo, Dr. Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V Treaty King, Amanayabo and Natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom.

It is scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 6, 2021 by 3:00pm CAT (9.00 AM USA).

Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who is the Special Guest of Honour, would be joined by Amb. Benaoyagha B.M Okoyen, Consul-General New York, Hon. Rep. Billy Mitchell, Amb. Gurjit Singh, Prof. S.J.S Cookey, Hon. Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, Prof. Emeritus Augustine Esogbue, Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Amb. Anil Trigunayat, and Delegate Darl Barnes for the Zoom event.

Others expcted on the bill are Prof. Joseph Igietseme, Alabo Reuben Mietamuno Saturday Jaja, Dr. Anthony Egobueze and Dr. Victor Ozieh.

A statement from the organisers of the event described it as a post-anniversary event to commemorate 150 years of the existence of Opobo Kingdom.

It quoted the Opobo monarch, who is also Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, as saying that the latest event would serve as a window to further showcase the kingdom to the world and also attract investment to both Opobo and Rivers State in general.

“From its location, Opobo is strategically placed because it easily reached out to set up trading posts with land-based farmer communities. The kingdom’s location on the interphase between Imo Rivers estuary and the Atlantic Ocean, has surrounded Opobo places the kingdom in an advantage position,” King Jaja said.

The monarch said Opobo is open to partnering investors from around the world to capitalize on the investment opportunities that abound in the Kingdom.

On her part, the CEO/Founder of Kaleidoscope Business Project, Deaconess Linda O.E Middleton, said the event is predicated on developing a practical approach in building cross-cultural understanding between the Opobos (and Rivers State in general) and the global community, as well as attracting international investors to invest in the Kingdom as well as fostering its cultural heritage.

“The event also is intended to develop synergy that could significantly promote overall economic growth and friendship with Africans, Asians, Europeans, and Americans; and present the tourism potentials of the Opobo kingdom to the global community.

“The Global virtual celebrations would additionally address ways of bridging the information gap about the historicity and socio-cultural values of Opobo, especially within the context of her role in Rivers State”, she said