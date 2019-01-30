Chinenye Anuforo

For the first time in the history of smartphone technology, a multiparty video conferencing call was completed on a 5G network and the global smartphone technology giants, OPPO, achieved this feat.

OPPO is an innovative smartphone brand ranked Number 4 in the world, according to IDC. As at today, OPPO provides cutting-edge smartphones to over 200 million people all over the world.

OPPO is increasingly gaining attention all over the world for its classy smartphone designs, unbelievably camera quality, seamless user experience and most recently, its 5G capabilities.

Engineers from 6 different OPPO Research & Development institutes around the world participated in the video call using WeChat, a popular Chinese social media app, with “Hello OPPO, Hello 5G” being the first words spoken.

This breakthrough makes OPPO the first smartphone technology company in the world to make a multiparty video call on a 5G network. Earlier this year, OPPO was the first company in the world to complete 5G signaling and data connections on a smartphone.

Completing the first multiparty 5G video call on a smartphone further shows OPPO’s technological edge in the development of 5G smartphones and brings the company a step closer to being one of the first manufacturers to release 5G smartphones commercially in 2019.

Tony Chen, Founder, President and CEO of OPPO stressed at the recent 2018 OPPO Technology Exhibition in Shenzhen, that “OPPO will fully integrate 5G with applications and user insights, and continuously innovate to provide users with revolutionary, necessary, convenient and seamless experiences.”

The first 5G multiparty video call was made on a R15 Pro-based 5G smartphone and lasted for more than 17 minutes on a 5G network.