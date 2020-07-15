Global smartphoe brand, OPPO, recently introduced two new budget smartphones, OPPO A12 and A31. Both smartphone options were designed to be smart answers to the most important needs of the average Nigerian. They are both built with long-lasting batteries, big/clear screens, big RAM/ROM, fast processors, good cameras and, most importantly, they both have the glamour of the responsive fingerprint unlock sensors.

Both the OPPO A12 and A31 were designed to offer highly immersive entertainment experiences. Whether you are watching videos or playing games, the blue light system filters prevent eye strain and protect your eyesight at all times. They also support AI beautification, which automatically detects skin quality, age, gender, and skin tone, and create tailored solutions for different groups to amplify the beautiful elements of each person. For short video lovers, OPPO A12 and A31 comes with Soloop Smart Video Editor that can help you create professional-quality videos with cinematic filters through very easy steps.

In terms of quality, the OPPO A12 and A31 have gone through 100,000 Volume Button tests, x200,000 Power Button tests, 28,000 10cm Drop tests. And if you need any help, OPPO Nigeria has a robust after-sales service centre with qualified engineers to handle all repairs, issues or phone part requirements.