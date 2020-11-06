Chinenye Anuforo

OPPO has launched the latest OPPO A93 in Nigeria with trendy technology that makes your style stand out as a result of the Ultra Sleek smartphone body.

With the latest generation of OPPO A Series, OPPO A93 lets you enjoy your life effortlessly.

The A93 boasts of premium features such as a 6.43 Inch Dual Punch-Hole Super AMOLED Screen, 108MP Ultra Clear Image, In-Display Fingerprint, 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage (expandable up to 512GB), 7.48mm Ultra Sleek Design, 6 AI Portrait Cameras (Rear-48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP, Front- 16MP+2MP), 4K Video Shooting with Video Stabilisation & Slo-mo options, 4000 mAh Battery + 18w Fast Charge, MediaTek Helio P95 and most importantly, runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on the recent Android 10.

“A-Series has been designed so that the trendsetting generation can attain a quality smartphone that suits both their life and personal style, and with a sleek design that you won’t be afraid to flaunt outdoors. said Nengi Akinola, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria.

Designed based on research on local consumers, OPPO A93 ticks off all the right boxes for a phone that boasts AI cameras to deliver breathtaking portrait photos, and advanced charging technology to ensure that your phone won’t hold your lifestyle back. OPPO A93 meets the high expectations and the values that our ambitious users hold dearly in both form and style.”

With OPPO A93 in-hand and show it to your circle of friends, as it’s been designed with a 7.48mm Ultra Sleek Body that easily slides into a pocket and jacket without the bulge, or tucks neatly into a small bag or clutch that gives you the premium experience like no others.

To ensure that users are fully immersed in their content, OPPO A93’s 6.43’’ dual punch-hole display comes with a brilliant FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a large 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. The display uses Mini Dual-Punch Holes that boast this price segment’s smallest camera diameter of only 3.7mm, and ensures that that the phone screen’s real estate is maximized so that you’re fully enjoying your video game and can see every detail in your shot.

OPPO A93 also introduces Shiny Matte, which sees the return of the shimmers and brilliant streaks of light that users enjoyed with the last A-Series phone. But with OPPO A93, the design has been updated with not only a premium feel that’s soft to the touch and easy on the eyes, but is now also fingerprint resistant due to popular demand. Shiny Matte uses a brand new optical coating technique that increases the coating’s depth from 250 nanometers to 400 nanometers, which accentuates the light’s refraction, while enhancing the colors. OPPO A93 will come with the Shiny Matte texture in three colors. Magic Blue, showcases a unique blend of blue and purple colors that appear to reflect a new color with every angle. Matte Black is a color that screams prestige and is inspired by high-end automobiles. Metallic White offers a refreshing white color that in certain angles will permeate shades of pink.

Under the hood, OPPO A93 packs a camera powerhouse that’s designed to give you the skills to take pictures like a professional. With a suite of six AI portrait cameras embedded within OPPO A93, you can post photos of yourself to show the best you with easy-to-use portrait photography and video stabilization features.

The front of the phone boasts a Dual Cam that empowers you to easily flaunt beautiful selfie portraits that uses hardware-level processing to add a bokeh effect to your photo. In fact, with Dual Lens Bokeh, you’re equipped not only to capture portrait selfie photographs, but the feature has been upgraded to support both videos and multiple-people in the shot. With software-level AI processing, the finest of details on a person including their earrings and hair are accounted for and won’t end up being blurred out in the final footage.

AI Portrait Color enables you to capture fashionable urban street style photos or travel photos from a new perspective by making portraits pop with color. AI Portrait Color mutes the background colors black and white, while enhancing the natural colors of the person or a group of people within the photo using AI. In the vein of capturing you in your best moment, OPPO A93 comes with photography features that ensures that your natural beauty and all facial details are preserved in the final shot. AI Super Clear Portrait guarantees that even the finest facial details like your eyebrow are clearly represented, or can even be reconstructed, while AI Beautification 2.0 presents customized beautification features that are tailored to local user beauty preferences and automatically detects existing makeup such as lipstick, then show customized effects.

To empower you to capture the best low light portraits, AI Night Flare Portrait is an OPPO-exclusive feature that combines the bokeh effect and lowlight-HDR algorithms to capture artistic photos that adds beautiful night flares on portrait photos shot against the backdrop of city lights. It’s a shot you won’t be able to capture with any other phone. if you’re looking to capture a selfie in the evening, AI Super Night Portrait makes sure that your selfie results in a brightened and clear shot even in low light conditions. On top of these features that will add a professional flair to your photos, the third generation of Ultra Steady Video enables you to effortlessly film a vlog while walking down the street but ensure that you’re capturing stabilized, clearer and sharper videos. Ultra Steady Video use a hardware-software solution that combines the Electronic Image Stabilization algorithm with an embedded gyroscope within the front-facing camera so you’ll be able to capture the moment, on-the-go or even on-the-run, without the jittery footage.

OPPO A93 introduces ways to optimize your phone’s battery life during the day or while you’re asleep. AI Night Charging uses AI Learning through machine learning to learn the user’s sleep habits and charge the phone exactly to 100% upon the moment they wake up from their slumber. In the worst case scenario, if you’re without a battery charger during the day, Super Power Saving Mode optimizes the last 5% of your battery life by turning the display black and white, while running just six predetermined apps.

OPPO A93’s optimized user experience starts with its powerful MediaTek Helio P95 AI chipset, 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, which can be extended up to 512GB through a 3-Card Slot. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. OPPO A93’s Anti-Lag Algorithm can detect and clear data that cause memory errors, making stutters and freezes less likely. As an added benefit, reading and writing data in the file system becomes faster and more efficient. With improvements to the Memory Defragmentation feature, the chance that the phone stutters is reduced by up to 54% as compared to the previous generation, while file reading and writing performance is improved by up to 28% thanks to Automatic Database Optimization.

Or if an interruption isn’t caused by a device but life’s circumstances like a phone call coming in when your fingers are caked with batter or drenched in water, OPPO A93 has the perfect solution. With Air Gestures you can pick up calls without directly touching the phone by simply waving your hand as far as 20 cm or even 50 cm.

At the same time with ColorOS 7.2 it’s fast and easy to access information starting with Quick Return Bubble enables you to multitask on your phone. When you switch apps or screens, a floating bubble pops up and keeps track of the app or game’s status, which you can return to at a later time with a simple tap. With High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) you can even cast copyrighted HD shows to a big screen from the leading video and entertainment apps including Netflix HD and Amazon Prime Video.

OPPO A93 is now available in all 36 states of Nigeria. The OPPO A93 comes in Magic Blue & Matte Black colours, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded to support up to 512GB through a 3-Card Slot.