By Chinenye Anuforo

OPPO Nigeria has launched OPPO A96 smartphone into Nigeria market.

According to the company, the OPPO A96 is equipped with the 5000mAh long-lasting battery and 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging, complemented by the OPPO Glow Design that allows the phone to be scratch and fingerprint resistant, 6.59-inch 90Hz Colour-Rich Punch-Hole Display with 96% NTSC wide color gamut that is managed by the OPPO’s self-developed Adaptive Refresh Rate Technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

Some captivating features embedded in the OPPO A96 includes the All-day AI Eye Comfort which enhances the screen visibility in bright or dim environments based on the levels of ambient light.

The display now covers more of the color spectrum, making image colors even truer, richer, and more captivating. It also features a 6.59-inch 90Hz Colour-Rich Punch-Hole Display with 90.8% screen-to-body ratio and 1080×2412 FHD resolution.

The OPPO A96 design is deliberate. This is why the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the side of the phone so as to create a slimmer, more premium look and feel. Equipped with The 5000mAh (typical) battery gives users the necessary battery power to stay connected. The battery allows users to text on WhatsApp for up to 154 hours while 33W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging gives users more flexibility with a 30-minute charge providing 55%4 of battery power. In addition, OPPO has made great strides in improving the battery usage efficiency with features such as Super Power Saving Mode based on the power-saving strategies, such as CPU frequency adjustment and backlight regulation that adopts on specific apps to extend battery life. OPPO A96 also features Optimized Night Charging, which allows the phone’s AI to learn the user’s sleep patterns and schedule a segmented battery charging plan during the nighttime.

Speaking about the device, Jennifer Okorhi, OPPO Nigeria Marketing Manager said that OPPO Nigeria is indeed pleased to have created a phone that screams affordable luxury for their customers. She said the OPPO A96 is jam-packed with amazing features carefully thought out to provide their customers with the very best at an insanely affordable price.

“The OPPO A96 is enhanced with features that will not only thrill our customers but enhance their daily functions. It has been specifically designed to accommodate the intricacies of their lives while refusing to compromise on its outlook. For instance, the OPPO A96 has Optimized Night Charging, which allows the phone’s AI to learn the user’s sleep patterns and schedule a segmented battery charging plan during the nighttime. This simply means that you never have to wake up to an insufficiently charged device” she added.

Equipped with a large memory and storage thanks to RAM expansion, dual speakers and microphones for an optimized audio experience and air gestures that doesn’t require physical touch to scroll up or down, OPPO A96 is capturing the hearts of Nigerians as evidenced by the gasped of excitement during the product launch.

With the customer in mind, OPPO Nigeria has created a beautiful phone that truly speaks to class, functionality and affordability.

The device has been set at a retail price of N159,900 comes with 8GB + 256GB and will be available in Nigeria from the of April 4, 2022, however, pre-order has begun and will run till the April 3,.2022.

The mobile device comes in two colors: Starry Black and Sunset Blue and will be available for purchase at OPPO all retail authorized stores nationwide.