Chiamaka Ajeamo

As part of its efforts to satisfy users with quality camera smartphones and be a trendsetter in the global smartphone industry, Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company, OPPO, has unveiled its flagship smartphone 48 MP F11 Pro in Nigeria.

This is even as it released the limited edition variant of 48MP F11 Pro smartphone, the F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition, to commemorate the release of the Avengers Endgame blockbuster sequel.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos recently, the product manager, OPPO, Sope Sogbesan, stated that the F11 is a sure bet for users who are particular about the photo-centric capabilities of their phone, as it shoots brilliant portraits in low light, taking the user from being selfie expert to a portrait master.

Sogbesan added that, over the years, OPPO has placed its focus on making quality camera phones and it continues to improve on mobile photography and processor technology to deliver quality photos for users around the world. When it comes to premium smartphone design and state-of-the-art camera technology, OPPO is a trendsetter in the global smartphone industry.

“The F11 Pro focuses on portrait photography and it features include; 48 and 5 megapixel dual rear camera, 16 megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera which rises and reclines and can operate for 6 years without fail at 100 times per day, a 6.5-inch panoramic screen display 2340 by 1,080 pixels resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 with 6GB RAM and a 64GB storage space. The F11 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh battery plus VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology, with this, you can have 12 hours of charge while watching videos continuously. On the software front, it runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.

“The phone comes in two gradient colours; the thunder black and aurora green for the ordinary version while the Avengers edition is available only in blue with a big Avengers logo covering the upper midsection all the way to the bottom, “ he revealed.

He further declared that the smartphone will be available for pre-order from May 1 at partner stores, both online and offline, accompanied by a two-year warranty, the Oppo F11 Pro is N139,000 while the Avengers version goes for N149,000.

Earlier on, the marketing manager, OPPO, Nengi Akinola, noted that the company marking its 10th anniversary of international expansion this year, is devoted to building an international brand with innovation and excellence as the watchword for every product, adding that it is confident it would be among the first brands to create a 5G enabled smartphone.