OPPO has launched the new Reno2 Series in the Nigerian market. The Reno2 and Reno2 F models are the latest of OPPO’s popular Reno series that will change the boundaries of users’ creativity, coming packed with photography-enhancing features.

The quad-camera setup includes 5x Hybrid Zoom allowing users to get far closer to a subject, ultra-clear night shots even under near darkness condition on Ultra Dark Mode and super-stable video shooting on the go thanks to Ultra Steady Video. The Reno2 series unique multi-perspective capabilities enable users to see things differently, inspiring OPPO to launch the “Challenge Your Perspective” campaign, calling on creators to boldly defy conventional Instagram photography by capturing new, fresh perspectives behind the lens.

“Inheriting the already rich creative spirit of the Reno Series, this latest iteration presents our users with even more creative possibilities, empowering them to discover new perspectives,” said Joseph Adeola, Public Relations Manager of OPPO Nigeria. “Its advanced camera technology performs superbly in a range of environments and scenarios, from busy cities to natural landscapes to broad daylight to dark nightlife.”

OPPO is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of mobile photography. The Reno2 come equipped with four cameras that provide a full focal length imaging system; offering a 5x Hybrid Zoom, Ultra-Wide Angle lens and more. Three lenses of varying focal lengths work in unison to create a unique 5x Hybrid Zoom effect from the ultra-wide-angle to telephoto, which also fuses image technology to ensure a smooth, seamless zoom transition.

The Reno2 is also equipped with a 6.5” dynamic AMOLED screen, 2400×1080 resolution, and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1%, made from durable 6th Generation Corning® Gorilla® Glass. The Reno2 Z and Reno2 F feature a slightly smaller 6.5’’ AMOLED screen, with 2340×1080 resolution, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.1%, made from toughened 5th Generation Corning® Gorilla® Glass.

This Reno2 series offers a complete gaming experience, with optimized features like Touch Boost 2.0, Frame Boost 2.0 and Game Space.