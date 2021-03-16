OPPO unveiled two new models in the Reno5 Series, with the Reno5 and Reno5 F packing massive improvements over the previously released Reno3 Series.

The global smartphone giant doesn’t look like it is slowing down anytime soon, as it makes yet another statement by these Flagship killers into the Nigerian market at very reasonable prices.

The Reno5 series smartphones are designed for trend seekers looking for powerful, yet durable devices that boast of a mix of fun, new video features that enable them capture memories and moments from more than one perspective.

While continuing to introduce industry-leading technological innovations into its products, OPPO has also incorporated highly artistic aesthetic concepts into the designs of its products. Inheriting the complete integration of fashion and technology that has come to define the Reno family of phones, OPPO has given the new generation Reno5 Series a more fashion-forward charm.

In addition to the unique design of the Reno5 and Reno5 F; the Reno5 is 171g light and 7.7mm thin while the Reno5 F is 172g light and 7.8mm thin. Both smartphones pack cutting edge technology.

As high-tech devices, the Reno5 series’ integrated technology not only delivers a superb user experience, it also contributes to the compact design of the phone itself. The Reno5 boasts of a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen that offers an even more stunning visual experience by supporting a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, making every interaction extremely vivid and smooth. Additionally, the display is truly edge-to-edge, featuring a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7%.

On the body, the Reno5 introduces the “ever-changing color ” effect using the first diamond spectrum process in the industry; combining 3 different layers of Picasus Film, Fresnel Lens Texture and Reflective Indium Coating. With this innovative industry technique, the Reno5 Fantasy Silver can project thousands of different colors when it is viewed from different angles. Each of these colors shines and sparkles in a way that is distinctive and full of life in its own right.

OPPO also introduced its brand new Flowing Light Design concept on the Reno5 F, which this time adds depth to what might deceivingly appear to convey a single color at first glance. Flowing Light Design on OPPO Ren05 F showcases a gentler and warmer look to the phone in contrast to the colder colors and textures of Reno Series.

Reno5 & Reno5 F are now available on pre-order nationwide at all our accredited online and offline locations.