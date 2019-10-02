Global smartphone brand OPPO has launched the new OPPO A Series 2020 in Nigeria.

The OPPO A Series 2020 includes the OPPO A9 2020 and OPPO A5 2020 smartphones. They are the brand’s latest offering for the mid-level smartphone market segment.

With its combination of high quality and affordability, as well as superb photography, design and a long-lasting battery, OPPO emphasizes that the A series will continue to be the essential handset to youth.

“We named this two handsets the OPPO A Series 2020 in celebration of the beginning of the new decade, also to commemorate the success of A series over the past ten years while welcoming a whole new generation of mobile users,” said Nengi Akinola, OPPO marketing manager. “This new name also reflects our vision for the coming ten years. It highlights the brand’s latest technologies, stunning design, superb photography, powerful performance and perfect tuning to the needs of young people.”

With these two latest handsets, the OPPO A Series 2020 offers more possibilities than ever before!

The OPPO A Series 2020 inspires users to “Play”, with its all-purpose 48MP quad camera that pushes the bounds of creativity, and a 5,000mAh Ultra Battery that provides even longer use. It provides outstanding entertainment to users, helping them ease the stress of daily life, while inspiring them to be more positive and explore more of life’s possibilities. Its impressively versatile camera technology broadens users’ creative horizons, and the whole smartphone offers an immersive entertainment experience and powerful performance.

It comes with a multipurpose Quad Camera setup, including a 48MP Main Camera + 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens + 2MP Mono Lens + 2MP Portrait Lens, while the OPPO A5 2020 also comes with a multipurpose Quad Camera setup but with a 12MP Main Camera. These offer all-around use that can satisfy users’ needs for all shooting angles and scenarios, including the Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and a whole host of artistic portrait styles.

The A9 2020 is equipped with 16MP selfie camera while A5 2020 with 8MP selfie camera, both using AI Beautification technology for tailor-made selfies to better cater to different markets and beauty trends. This technology automatically identifies skin tone, age, gender, and skin color. It differentiates users for customized beautification. An all-new algorithm for smoothing out blemishes on the skin and sharper features create a make-up free look, allowing users to embrace a better version of themselves.

The OPPO A9 2020 comes with a multipurpose Quad Camera setup, including a 48MP Main Camera + 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens + 2MP Mono Lens + 2MP Portrait Lens, while the OPPO A5 2020 also comes with a multipurpose Quad Camera setup but with a 12MP Main Camera. These offer all-around use that can satisfy users’ needs for all shooting angles and scenarios, including the Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and a whole host of artistic portrait styles.

The A9 2020 is equipped with 16MP selfie camera while A5 2020 with 8MP selfie camera, both using AI Beautification technology for tailor-made selfies to better cater to different markets and beauty trends.