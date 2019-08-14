Chinenye Anuforo

To further cater to every possible segment of the Nigerian smartphone market, the fashion-forward, innovative smartphone brand OPPO has unveiled another smartphone, OPPO A1k.

Boasting a 32GB ROM and long battery life, A1k features water drop screen, as well as a metallic texture back cover.

With a robust 4000mAh battery, OPPO A1k leverages AI algorithm optimization to reduce power consumption, delivering long battery life.

Powered by a 4000mAh large-capacity battery, the OPPO A1k also employs APCF material on the screen. Under the same power dissipation level, the screen gets higher brightness, allowing you to see more clearly while lowering power consumption. Moreover, thanks to AI algorithm optimization, its MTK6762 CPU enables several applications to run seamlessly at the same time, effectively eliminating freezing and serving multiple user scenarios while reducing power consumption. All in all, A1k supports up to 17 hours of daily usage, delivering exceptional long battery life.

Besides, A1k features 32GB ROM, making for a more satisfying daily usage experience. As well as providing a smoother user experience, A1k comes with larger storage space so you can save more photos and personal data.

With this combination of 4000mAh battery and 32GB ROM, A1k promises to deliver a better user experience among same price segment smartphones.

The company also unveiled its latest mid-range smartphone, OPPO A5s. Boasting a stylish design and long-lasting battery life, the OPPO A5s features waterdrop screen, as well as dual rear cameras and a fingerprint scanner. With a robust 4230mAh battery, OPPO A5s leverages AI algorithm optimization to reduce power consumption, delivering exceptional long-lasting battery life.

With a sublime 6.2-inch LCD waterdrop screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 1520×720-pixel resolution, OPPO A5s’ screen design draws its inspiration from a water droplet on the verge of falling. Thanks to relentless innovation in both technology and manufacturing, an earpiece, camera, and light sensor have all been integrated into the waterdrop at the top of the screen. This makes possible the 89.35 per cent screen-to-body ratio and creates a waterdrop screen that is both beautiful and practical. From gaming to watching videos to just plain web browsing, users can enjoy an unparalleled, immersive experience.

OPPO A5s applies a similarly meticulous design to its back cover and frames. The texture of the mirror-finish back cover is more premium than the standard metal version, while its smooth surface picks up streams of light to create a stunning visual experience.

To ensure that the smooth mirror surface rests comfortably in the palm of a hand, OPPO A5s leverages 3D thermal-bending technology. This not only enables the four curved edges to sit more snugly in one’s hand than a 2.5D back cover, but also allows the device to maintain its status as the industry’s thinnest – a delightfully light experience at just 0.64mm thick. For greater visual impact, OPPO A5s also utilizes a frosted texture design for its middle frame, creating a sharp contrast with its rear mirror finish.