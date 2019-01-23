OPPO has disclosed plans to spend at least $1.43 billion on research and development in 2019, so as to improve the company’s technological capabilities.

OPPO is an innovative smartphone brand, ranked fourth in the world, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC). OPPO provides cutting-edge smartphones to 200 million people all over the world. It is popular for its stylish designs, quality photography experience and the status symbol it provides to its users.

Founder and CEO of OPPO, Tony Chen, has emphasised the company’s commitment to leverage artificial intelligence to develop a wide range of smart devices, including smart watches and smart home technologies, to explore and meet the increasingly rigid demands of consumers in the age of the Internet of Things (IoT).

5G is a trend OPPO is already embracing and, as a technology company, OPPO is striving to become the first manufacturer in the world to launch 5G smartphones. OPPO will fully integrate 5G with applications and user insights, and continuously innovate to provide users with revolutionary, necessary, convenient and seamless experiences. Interestingly, OPPO had established a 5G team as far back as 2015 and continued working backstage till a major breakthrough was achieved in October 2018.

To further improve its reputation for creating more personalised experiences through technology, OPPO has applied AI technologies across a range of applications, including photography, facial recognition and fingerprint identification, while introducing many innovative features such as an AI-powered beauty camera, 3D portrait lighting and intelligent recognition scenarios.

The brand envisions a future where smartphones will become intelligent personal assistants and as such are already investing in research and design to make this happen. OPPO will actively embrace artificial intelligence while dedicating focus and resources to cutting-edge AI technologies and applications.

The vision is to dare to explore, dare to make breakthroughs and dare to innovate. In the future, OPPO will fully integrate technological innovation with art and humanity, to develop smart devices and smart homes with the smartphone at their core.